CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage soccer team started fast and never looked back in a 5-0 shutout win over McDonald County on Thursday night at David Haffner Stadium.
The Tigers (5-3) were led by Jorge Mendez-Lopez, who scored a pair of goals. His first goal came in the 26th minute and second came in the 61st minute of the second half.
George Laytham, Adrian Garrido and Kleverzon Hernandez accounted for the remainder of Carthage's scoring.
Carthage competes in the Richard Wilson Invite in Jefferson City on Friday and Saturday.
