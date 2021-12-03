MONETT, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team started off the 2021-22 winter campaign on a high note.
Nathan Morris's Tigers jumped out to a hot start and defeated Monett 55-45 on Friday night at Monett High School.
Carthage (1-0) zoomed out to a 19-16 start and extended that lead to 32-25 at the break. Both teams traded points in the third quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Cubs 13-10 to pull away.
Joel Pugh, a senior combo guard, fired in a game-high 22 points to lead Carthage. He had plenty of success from beyond the arc, knocking down three 3-pointers.
Junior Max Templeman added 16 points, while sophomore Justin Ray chipped in nine.
Tyler Waterman paced Monett (1-1) with 11 points. He also sank a trio of 3s.
The Tigers resume play with their 75th annual tournament that starts next week. Carthage plays Fort Smith Southside at 7 p.m. Thursday.
