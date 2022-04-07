FAIR GROVE, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team scored early and often en route to a 8-0 victory over Fair Grove Thursday afternoon on the road.
Carl Junction upped its record to a perfect 6-0.
Hannah Franks accomplished a hat trick just six minutes into the game. Maddie Dalton added a pair of goals, while Tessa Miller, Kadynce Arnold, and Samantha Sims rounded out the scoring.
The Bulldogs had 12 shots on goal. Keeper Stephanie Dunham had four saves for Parkview.
Carl Junction plays Parkview at 1 p.m. Friday in the Parkview tourney.
