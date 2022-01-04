LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A quick start enabled Lee's Summit to build a sizable lead early en route to a 61-34 victory over Joplin on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (4-6) built a 19-4 start after the first quarter and 28-14 at the break. Lee's Summit pulled away with a 15-11 third-quarter outburst.
"We appreciate the opportunity to go and play a quality opponent like Lee’s Summit," Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. "The hope is that these games will help prepare us for our conference and postseason. We saw glimpses of good things tonight, but unfortunately we were beat by a more aggressive and tougher team. I will continue to search for ways to get our girls ready to play when we take the court."
Adriana Benassi captured game honors with 17 points for Lee's Summit. Keira Love, who hit four triples, added 14 points while Ashly Sanders and Avery Roush had 10 apiece.
Joplin (5-6) was paced by Brooke Nice and Ella Hafer with 11 points each.
Joplin plays at Pittsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.