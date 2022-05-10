MORRISVILLE, Mo. — Marion C. Early plated eight early runs en route to an 11-1 victory over McAuley Catholic on Tuesday afternoon at home.
The Warriors fall to 6-7 on the season.
The Panthers amassed 12 hits in the contest. Four different individuals logged multi-hit performances for Marion C. Early.
Chance Hampton went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Jacob Presley, Colby Pellham and Isaac Francka had two hits apiece and as many runs driven in.
Hadan Madewell added a hit with three RBI. Madewell earned the complete-game victory, allowing just two hits while striking out nine batters and walking five.
For McAuley, Michael Parrigon and Bradley Wagner accounted for the Warriors hits.
Kable Reichardt took the loss. He gave up six earned runs on seven hits while fanning four batters and issuing four free passes.
Due to the NJCAA Division I Region 16 Tournament taking place at Joe Becker Stadium, McAuley hosts Pierce City at 5 p.m. Thursday at Wendell Redden Stadium for its regular-season finale
