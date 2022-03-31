PITTSBURG, Kan. — A fast start enabled Frontenac's baseball team to build an early lead and hold off Carl Junction 6-2 on Thursday afternoon at Pittsburg State's Al Ortolani Field.
The game was moved from Frontenac to the fully turfed field at PSU due to the weather in the area.
Frontenac drew first blood when Collin McCartney ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the first. As part of the four-run third, Jeremy Raio lengthened the Raiders' advantage to 4-0 with a two-run double out to left field.
Brennon Frazier tacked on another run for Frontenac with an RBI single. Lane Sullivan accounted for the final run-scoring hit with an RBI double.
Carl Junction got on the board when Shane Diskin drove home Dalton Mills and Drew Massey with a two-run double in the sixth.
McCartney, the game's winning pitcher, struck out three over three scoreless frames for the Raiders. Logan Myers worked three innings of two-run ball, while Alex Williams fanned two batters in a scoreless seventh.
Kaston Fields led an eight-hit attack for Frontenac with a pair of hits.
Diskin took the loss for the Bulldogs (1-6) after allowing five runs on five hits through two innings of work. Kyler Perry gave up one run on three hits in an inning in relief, while Hunter Cantrell was stellar with three punchout and three shutout frames.
Carl Junction mustered three hits with Massey and Mekhi McGarry accounting for the other hits.
The Bulldogs travel to play Nevada at 10 a.m. Saturday.
