REPUBLIC, Mo. — Republic scored on its first five possessions en route to a 47-12 victory over Neosho on Friday night in a season-opening Central Ozark Conference game.
Quarterback Avery Moody and running back Connor Sandridge tallied three touchdowns for the Tigers, who led 33-0 at halftime.
Neosho, playing its first game under head coach Brandon Taute, scored in the third and fourth quarters.
Running back Jared Siler scored on a 19-yard run in the third period. He broke a 32-yard run earlier in the drive, and quarterback Evan Haskins had a 14-yard run on the play before the touchdown.
Haskins then hit wide receiver Isaiah Green down the left sideline for a 19-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
Short runs by Moody and Sandridge gave Repubiic a 12-0 lead after one quarter.
Neosho reached the Republic 41-yard line on its first series, but a high snap thwarted a fourth down-and-6 play.
The Tigers held the ball for an extended time on their third possession. Twice they reached the end zone on a 59-yard pass and 51-yard run, but both scores were called back by penalties.
They eventually capped the drive with a one-yard plunge by Kanon Krol for a 19-0 lead, and Moody’s 69-yard run and Sandridge’s 22-yard run in the final six minutes of the quarter stretched the lead to 33-0 at the intermission.
Sandridge scored again in the third quarter on an 18-yard run, and Moody scored on a 45-yard keeper early in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats play their home opener next Friday against Webb City while Republic travels to Willard.
