WILLARD, Mo. — The Willard baseball team generated its runs early and often en route to a 8-3 victory over Webb City on Tuesday afternoon at home.
Willard, the defending Class 5 state champions, are now 16-5 and 3-1 in the Central Ozark Conference. Webb City slips to 9-10 and 2-2 in the league.
Cooper Hampton put the Tigers on top first with an RBI double in the bottom of the first. Then in the second, Landon Moore added an RBI single and Kyle Beeman came across to score on a fielding error to push Willard’s lead to 3-0.
The Tigers pulled away with five more tallies in the third. The Cardinals got their runs in the fourth — Aidan Brock and Kolten Eilenstein scored on bases loaded walks and Kenley Hood ripped an RBI single.
Kade Biellier struck out six batters over 3 2/3 innings of three-run baseball. Jared Miles went three scoreless innings, while Beeman came on and retired the final out in the seventh.
Willard tallied five hits in the contest.
Hood paced Webb City’s six-hit attack with two. Cooper Crouch took the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits through 2 1/3 innings of work.
The Cardinals play at Branson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
