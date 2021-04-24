The bats were rattling for the Pittsburg baseball team early and often.
The Purple Dragons (7-4) erupted for six runs in the opening two innings to secure a 6-4 victory over Carl Junction on Saturday morning at Joplin’s Joe Becker Stadium.
“We needed this win,” Pittsburg coach Keith Matlock said. “We came off a tough one on Wednesday against a very good baseball team. We want to play good teams. The kids after Wednesday were ready to get back on the field. You could tell by starting out. We had some really good at-bats. Our kids seemed really focused. It was a good bounce back win.”
After knocking off Class 5 No. 1 Willard on Thursday, the No. 6 Bulldogs (12-5) faced adversity entering Saturday’s action, according to coach Jake Stevenson.
“It was 50-50 that we would play today,” Stevenson said. “We knew the weather was coming in. Obviously, there’s a little adversity there. It’s one of those deals where we had a really big conference game on Thursday and have a really big one on Tuesday. This is kind of an in-between game. Pittsburg is a good team. They had a good arm on the mound who I thought did a really nice job, so it was one of those games, we knew we would face adversity and we just needed to overcome it.
“We started to settle into the game a little bit there. It just didn’t go the way we wanted early.”
Cole Jameson sparked the Purple Dragons’ four-run first inning, singling to right to bring home two runners. Brandon Hall laced an RBI one-bagger to left field to increase Pittsburg’s lead to 3-0, and Matt Cicero capped the inning with an RBI groundout to shortstop.
The flood gates remained open in the top of the second. Jameson produced an RBI groundout and Blaine Dunstan came across to score on a fielding error to balloon the Purple Dragons advantage to 6-0.
“We know they were a really good baseball team,” Matlock said. “They are well-coached. Obviously, they were probably feeling pretty good about themselves, so for us to come out and put those runs on the board, that gave us a lot of confidence.”
Carl Junction got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second when Dylan Eck scored on a wild pitch, making the score 6-1.
In the top of the fifth, Carl Junction continued to make headway. Carson Johnson launched a two-run, line-drive single to left, shrinking the margin to 6-3.
Jordan Woodford led off the bottom of the seventh with a standup double for the Bulldogs. He turned that into a run after a stolen base and wild pitch on consecutive pitches, but the Dragons' Cooper Hayden retired the final three batters to slam the door.
“Offensively, I thought we had some good approaches early on and some things just didn’t go our way,” Stevenson said. “I thought we played pretty good defense overall. We kind of struggled throwing strikes early. We were able to settle in and overcome that a little bit.”
Jackson Turnbull limited Carl Junction to three run in 4 2/3 innings, while Hayden hurled 2 1/3 innings of one-run ball.
“I thought Jackson was really good,” Matlock said. “His pitch count was up there a little bit. He’s a kid that will have a high pitch count because he’s young. I thought he did a great job of challenging guys when we needed it. Coop did a good job behind him.”
Eck suffered the loss for the Bulldogs. Johnson, Alex Baker, Kyler Perry and Keaton Johnson all tallied hits for Carl Junction.
Pittsburg plays at Chanute at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Carl Junction plays host to Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
