PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team scored the first nine points of the game and never looked back in a dominant 78-40 win over Tabor College on Tuesday afternoon at John Lance Arena.
Pittsburg State sophomore guard Kaylee DaMitz scored a game-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and also grabbed four steals, while fellow sophomore Sydnee Crain recorded the first double-double of her career with 11 points and 10 assists. A Girard, Kansas, product, Crain also pulled down seven rebounds.
Senior forward Athena Alvarado contributed 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Gorillas, while sophomore guard Tristan Gegg also reached double figures with 13 points.
Pittsburg State (6-4) shot 51% from the field in the game, connecting on 36-of-71 shots. The Gorillas scored 33 points off Tabor’s 22 turnovers. The hosts turned the ball over just four times.
Kasey Rice scored 15 points to lead Tabor (7-8), an NAIA school in Hillsboro, Kansas. The Blue Jays made just 37% (16-of-43) of their field goal attempts, including 1-for-12 from long range.
The Gorillas led 22-9 by the end of the first quarter.
The hosts put together a 19-2 run in the first half and led 43-19 at intermission. The lead reached 38 points late in the game.
The Gorillas resume MIAA action on Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney (12-1). Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.
