MONETT, Mo. — Carl Junction tallied three early goals en route to a 4-2 victory over Monett on Friday night in nonconference girls soccer action.
Hailey Merwin had a hand in all four goals as the Bulldogs raised their record to 11-3 entering Tuesday night's Central Ozark Conference contest at Webb City.
Merwin's goal off an assist by Jocelyn Brown put Carl Junction ahead in the second minute, and goals by Constance Graham in the seventh minute and Hannah Franks in the 11th minute pushed the lead to 3-0. Merwin assisted on both goals.
Merwin scored an unassisted goal late in the first half for a 4-0 lead at the intermission.
Monett had two second-half goals, scored by Deisy Mejia in the 55th minute and Abigail Jastal in the 76th minute.
Carl Junction had 19 shots on goal to the Cubs' two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.