REPUBLIC, Mo. — It was clear after the first quarter that the No. 3 Joplin Eagles weren’t going to face the type of adversity they saw in Week 2 and Week 3.
After back-to-back one-score wins over Webb City and Carthage, the Eagles (4-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter and 49 in the first half on the way to a 55-7 win over Republic (1-3) on Friday night.
“I was super proud of the guys tonight,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “They came out sharp and prepared for this game very well. I thought that was a big key. With all of the stuff going on over the last few weeks, I was really proud of our leadership for making sure everyone was mentally ready to go. That is the sign of a good team.”
The theme for the Eagles’ offense all night was scoring quickly. Of the seven scoring drives in the first half, Joplin scored four times in less than a minute of game play, with the longest scoring drive taking 2:02.
“When you are multiple on offense and can run and throw to spread the defense vertically and horizontally, you make it really tough to stop,” said Jasper.
Isaiah Davis got things started with a two-yard rushing score 51 seconds into the game to put the Eagles on top 7-0.
Davis broke off a 53-yard rushing touchdown on the Eagles’ second drive, breaking multiple tackles on the way to putting his team up 14-0 with 7:42 left in the first quarter.
Joplin made it a three-score game when Davis found paydirt from six yards out at 3:37 mark of the opening period.
Republic got on the scoreboard with 10:06 to play in the second quarter when quarterback Lucas Hayes scrambled in from 14 yards out to trim the lead to 21-7. The drive was helped by four encroachment penalties by the Eagles’ defense, really the only negative from that side of the ball in the first half.
“After that drive, we didn’t jump offsides again the rest of the game, so I was really happy about that,” Jasper said. “Our guys were just geared up on that drive and ready to go. We just have to be more disciplined. That is something that worked all week in practice, so that was pretty disappointing. But, I was very happy with the way they responded the rest of the way.”
Joplin needed just 59 seconds to respond as Davis again broke off another long, bruising run, spinning out of multiple tackles on the way to a 30-yard rushing score with 9:04 to play in the first half.
The passing game got involved on the next JHS possession with Blake Tash hooking up with Zach Westmoreland over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown on fourth down-and-7.
“The first time we tried to run that play, we were not on the same page whatsoever,” Westmoreland said with a laugh. “We got it squared away and we knew it was going to be there later in the game.”
The Joplin defense forced its first takeaway when Republic fumbled the ball in its territory, with Donovahn Watkins recovering at the Tiger 28.
Three plays later, Tash carried it for the first time and made the most of it, galloping 14 yards for a touchdown with just 36 seconds coming off the clock to give Joplin a 42-7 lead with 4:41 left in the first half.
Joplin’s final score of the first half came on a 14-yard run by Davis, his fourth touchdown of the game to invoke the running clock in the second half. Davis finished with 147 yards on nine carries, averaging 16.3 yards per carry.
“Zay is really special,” Jasper said. “You have to give credit to the offensive line, too. They did a fantastic job again tonight.”
“He is definitely on a different level,” Westmoreland said of Davis. “He has proven that this season. He is balling out right now, and the offensive line is doing an amazing job as well.”
