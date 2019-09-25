MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. — Heavy rain canceled Tuesday’s final round of the Missouri Southern Fall Invitational men’s golf tournament at the Shangri-La Golf Club.
As a result, Oklahoma Christian repeated as the tournament champion. The Eagles, who posted seven rounds under par during Monday’s 36 holes, carded team scores of 279-285 for a 564 total and a four-shot victory. It was Oklahoma Christian’s second title this fall to go along with its victory two weeks ago in Amarillo, Texas.
Central Oklahoma placed second with 568, followed by Northeastern State and Washburn at 578 and Henderson State and Southwestern Oklahoma State at 579.
Missouri Southern finished 10th at 589 after rounds of 294-295.
This was also the first MIAA points tournament of the school year. The Bronchos of UCO were the highest-finishing MIAA team, followed by Northeastern State and Washburn, Central Missouri 581, Missouri Southern 589, Rogers State 590, Missouri Western 605, Fort Hays State 616, Newman 626 and Lincoln 642.
Kason Cook, a senior from Southwestern Oklahoma State, fired an 8-under-par 136 to win his first college individual title. After a first-round 70, he fired a 6-under-par 66 in the second round and beat runner-up Jacob Lackey, of Central Oklahoma, by two shots. Lackey carded rounds of 70-68.
A tie at 4-under 140 involved Washburn’s Blake Allen, Minnesota State’s J.D. Goodfellow, Southern Nazarene’s Ondrej Melichar and Oklahoma Christian’s Andres Brictson. Three more Oklahoma Christian players — Alejandro Armijo, Said Powers and Mateo Pulcini — tied at 141.
In all, 18 players in the 108-man field broke par, and six more matched par-144.
Colby Cox and Jonathan Sanchez tied for 35th place at 3-over 147 for Missouri Southern’s best scores. The Lions’ Logan Greer and Jaime Suarez, who was playing for medalist honors only, tied for 45th at 149. Jon Lenz shot 150, Taylor Haltom 155 and Grant Sikes 161.
Missouri Southern has another tournament next week, the Augustana Fall Invitational at Elmwood Golf Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
MIAA FALL PREVIEW
AXTELL, Neb. — Two local products — Kylie Carnes, of Carl Junction, and Maggie Moore, of Seneca — were tied for 12th place to lead Missouri Southern in Tuesday’s first round of the MIAA Fall Preview women’s golf tournament at Awarii Dunes.
Central Missouri, with four players in the top 10, leads the team standings after 18 holes with a 296, followed by Central Oklahoma 305, tournament host Nebraska-Kearney 30-8, Sioux Falls 309 and Rogers State 310.
The Lions are seventh among 12 teams with a 317 total, four shots behind Northeastern State, two behind Missouri Western and two in front of Northwest Missouri.
Allycia Gan, of Missouri Western, leads the medalist race at 2-under-par 70, followed by Nebraska-Kearney’s Brandi Lemek and Central Oklahoma’s Susana Olivares with 71 and 73, respectively.
A logjam at 74 consists of Central Missouri’s Molly Saporito, Rosie Klausner, Macie Myers and Elizabeth Leath; Sioux Falls’ Lexi Hanson and Lexi Jonas; and Northwest Missouri’s Anna Zech.
Carnes and Moore both shot 4-over 76s to pace MSSU. The Lions’ Kenzie Kirkhart and Hanna Torres had 82 and 83, respectively, and McKayla Hussey did not post a score.
The final round is scheduled for today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.