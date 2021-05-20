SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The MSHSAA Spring Softball Championships barely got started on Thursday afternoon at the Killian Softball Complex.
As a result, Friday and Saturday have four games both days.
The Class 1 tournament began at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Purdy held a 1-0 lead over Advance in the top of the third inning when rain suspended play.
The Eagles (28-1) and Advance (18-4) resume their game at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by Holcomb (24-4) vs. Wellington-Napoleon (18-1) at 1 p.m.
After that, the semifinal games in Class 2 will be played as originally scheduled — Diamond (20-2) vs. Potosi (25-3) at 4 and Kennett (16-8) vs. Skyline (22-1) at 7.
Saturday’s revised schedule will have all the finals, beginning with the Class 1 third-place game at 10 a.m. The rest of the schedule has the Class 1 championship game at 1 p.m., Class 2 third place at 4 and Class 2 championship at 7.
