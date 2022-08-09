Mark Rains and the late Johnny Roberson were honored with the Charlie Long Distinguished Service Award on Tuesday night at Plaster Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Rains and Roberson are the ninth and 10th recipients of the award given to officials by the Joplin Football Officials Association who show a long-term commitment to sports in southwest Missouri.
“Both of them did an outstanding job,” said Jimmy Hogelin, executive director of the JFOA. “They both were high school officials. They both refereed youth pee-wee football. For veterans to do that is amazing. The reason they did it was to try and help kids. It was just their commitment to the game and their commitment to our association that are the biggest reasons they are the recipients.”
Rains, long associated with the Joplin Outlaws, spent 31 years officiating football during the fall. However, complications from type-2 diabetes caused Rains to have his left leg amputated in 2016.
After healing up and receiving a prosthetic leg, Rains returned to the sidelines in 2017 at the Carthage jamboree and worked Jasper’s Week 1 game.
But then a setback happened after officiating a freshman game on a Monday night.
“I took my leg off and I had a bump on my stump,” Rains told the Globe back in 2017. “When I saw that bump, well … it was really rough.”
In fear of a potential infection and getting surgery, Rains stepped away from officiating in 2017. But being a recipient of the Charlie Long award meant a lot to Rains, who was humbled to learn he was getting the award earlier this summer.
“I contribute a lot of it to my dad,” Rains said. “He refereed for 10 years. I was a pup, just a kid back then. He used to take me with him when he reffed. If they didn’t have a ball boy, I would be a ball boy. I was out there on the field. When I got married in ‘84, I was looking for an outlet to get away with the guys. I remembered how much fun my dad had with the group of guys. I wanted to be part of that. That’s why I started reffing.
“I also want to thank my wife (Edwina) for 31 years of being a football widow on Friday nights for 10 to 12 weeks. She put up with me going out every Friday night and having a good time. It’s important to have a spouse that supports you.”
Roberson, who started officiating at the age of 18, was a football and basketball official for more than 50 years and officiated volleyball for a few years. He died at age 73 in October 2020 due to COVID-19.
His peers best remember him for his calm demeanor. Fellow official Kevin Rhinehart said it best in a story with the Globe, “Nobody cared more about being fair and honest. He brought a calmness like no official I’ve ever seen. He could have been a pastor. He could have been a counselor. He was a fireman because he put fires out on ball games all the time. He just calmed people down.”
In addition to his duties as an official, Roberson operated the game clock and play clock for Missouri Southern football games and ran the clock and kept the scorebook at Lions’ basketball games.
"He would be very honored that his fellow officials deem him worthy to receive this award," said Ashley Roberson, his son. "My dad told me he officiated his first game when he was 18-years old in North Carolina. He did it for at least 50 years. I'm sure he'd be very appreciative of this honor. He was a quiet guy. He didn't like attention. But he'd just be very appreciative and humbled that people thought enough of him to give him this award."
In 2006 the JFOA presented the first award to Long, who registered with the Missouri High School Activities Association in 1956 to officiate football.
He went on to become a true ambassador in officiating in southwest Missouri, working countless football, basketball, baseball and softball games. Long also was an officer for the local association in all four sports, including many years as secretary-treasurer.
Long died at the age of 83 on July 6, 2019, after officiating seven decades in sports.
“There’s no way I ever thought I’d live up to what (Long) did for all of the officials in football, baseball, softball and basketball,” Rains said. “I just did football. I did it for 31 years. I wasn’t too bad at it. This honor means a lot. I was nothing like Charlie. I was nothing like Johnny Roberson. He was a great man as well, so I feel very honored to be part of that group.”
Added Ashley Roberson about Johnny, "He loved refereeing football. My mom always used to tease him that he would die refereeing football. He was going to die on the football field because he would do it until he died."
To say both recipients are deserving would be an understatement, according to Hogelin.
“Both of them were mentors of mine when I started,” Hogelin said. “I was on Johnny’s crew for 10 years. Their commitment to the youth and to our organization was phenomenal. I have tremendous respect for both of them.”
