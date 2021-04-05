Missouri Southern thrower Rajindra Campbell was again the recipient of a weekly MIAA honor on Monday after putting together another standout performance over the weekend.
Campbell was named the MIAA Field Athlete of the Week for posting school records and NCAA automatic qualifying marks in both the discus and the shot put at the Southwest Baptist University Bearcat Invitational.
Campbell placed second in the the discus but was the top Division II thrower with a mark of 58.73 meters (192-8), which was an automatic qualifying distance that broke the Missouri Southern record by nearly 2 feet.
The mark also ranks third nationally this season.
To follow that up, Campbell posted another automatic qualifying mark in the shot, winning the event with a distance of 19.32 meters (63-4.75) that broke the previous school record by 7 inches.
That mark ranks second nationally this season.
Campbell and the Lions will be back in action on Friday and Saturday at Pittsburg State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.