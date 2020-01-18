For their impressive performances on the hardwood, Sarcoxie’s Annette Ramirez and Nevada’s Dalton Gayman have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 11.
ANNETTE RAMIREZ
A 5-5 junior guard, Ramirez surpassed 1,000 career points when she poured in 44 points in Sarcoxie’s 79-25 win over Everton on Jan. 9.
Ramirez entered the game needing three points to reach 1,000. With a mix of 3-pointers and layups, Ramirez scored 33 in the first quarter.
“It was an exciting night,” Sarcoxie coach April Ellis said. “The gym was packed because a lot of people wanted to help celebrate her accomplishment. I can’t say enough good things about her.”
Ramirez’s time on the court was limited after the Bears raced out to a 39-4 lead.
“For her to score 44 points in the amount of time she was on the floor, which was about half the game, was pretty phenomenal,” Ellis said. “She is a total player, she loves the game and she’s very knowledgeable about the game. And she’s not a selfish player. She distributes the ball.”
Ramirez scored 30 against Greenfield on Jan. 6.
DALTON GAYMAN
A 6-foot-6 senior forward, Gayman averaged 28.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game at the Kaminsky Classic.
An Arkansas-Fort Smith recruit, Gayman scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his team’s 62-57 loss to William Chrisman in the tourney’s semifinals on Jan. 10. He made 10-of-18 field goal attempts and 12-of-13 free throws.
“Dalton played extremely hard and he’s a tough matchup for teams,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “He has a unique skillset. He can get it done around the basket with his size and athleticism, and he has worked hard during his career to be able to handle the ball and shoot the ball from the perimeter. He had a big night against Chrisman. We know he’s capable of that on any given night.”
Gayman scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and had seven rebounds in a 61-35 win over the Joplin junior varsity on Jan. 9.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Awards on Jan. 26 will be based on performances from Jan. 13-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.