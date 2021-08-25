Led by nine returning starters, Riverton’s goal is to make its fifth consecutive postseason appearance.
“We believe we can win every game,” said Rams coach Johnny Mallatt, who is entering his 50th year — yes, 50 — of coaching. “A few years ago we did not have that belief. We are moving in the right direction as a program. Our kids and coaches know what it takes to win games.”
Derek Larison, a senior tailback-linebacker, received honorable mention all-state honors last season.
Four more seniors earned postseason accolades — wingback-outside linebacker Hunter Crowder, lineman Garin Gilmore, tight end-linebacker Clayton Garrett and wide receiver-defensive back Kyler Harper.
Other starters back are senior lineman Zayne Shireman and a trio of juniors — Walker Terry (quarterback-defensive back), Leiam Tyree (wingback-outside linebacker) and Noah Valenti (lineman).
Other key returnees include seniors Kaden Hedrick (OL-DL), Derek Price (WR-DB), junior Kayden Allen (RB-LB) and sophomores Ryder Phillips (WR-DB), Ryder Goodman (QB-LB), Lake Crowder (WB-DB), Luke Robinson (WB-DB) and Jace Haywood (OL-DL).
“I believe we will be able to run the ball on offense and stop the run on defense,” Mallatt said. “If you can do those two things, you have a chance to win every game.
“Football is actually a very simple game. You need to block and tackle well. After coaching the game for 50 years, we as coaches tend to want to complicate it. The thinner my playbook got, the better coach I became.”
Mallatt looks for better play from special teams this season.
“Sometimes we forget they are a third of the game,” he said.
The Rams finished 4-4 had three games canceled by COVID-19 last season.
“Just being able to play each Friday night was a victory,” Mallatt said. “We kept our kids healthy and followed all the protocols necessary in order to play.
“It is a privilege to be able to play and coach this game. Our kids learned the meaning of sacrifice. I was very proud how they handled such a difficult year.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 — Baxter Springs
Sept. 10 — Quapaw (Okla.)
Sept. 17 — at Galena
Sept. 24 — at Neodesha
Oct. 1 — Erie
Oct. 8 — at Southeast
Oct. 15 — at Fredonia
Oct. 22 — St. Mary’s Colgan
2020 RESULTS
Riverton 10, Baxter Springs 3
Dewey (Okla.) 36, Riverton 34
Galena 44, Riverton 0
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Riverton 52, Neodesha 0
Riverton 64, Erie 28
Riverton 28, Uniontown 8
St. Mary’s Colgan 44, Riverton 12
STATE PLAYOFFS
Wellsville 28, Riverton 22
