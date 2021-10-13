Not even losing the team’s featured offensive and defensive player can hold down the Riverton football team this season.
When Derek Larison went down with a broken collarbone in the fourth quarter of a 42-24 setback to Galena in Week 3, no hope was lost for the Rams.
Instead, Riverton (5-1) has won its last three games while outscoring opponents 109-7 in that span.
“Our philosophy is always next man up,” Rams coach Johnny Mallatt said. “I have harped on that. These kids are pretty resilient. They have taken on the task. They have done a good job with it so far. I always tell them at the beginning of the year, ‘I want us to be the best practiced team in the state of Kansas.’ We don’t talk about winning a whole lot. It takes care of itself. We just try to get better. It's an old coaches’ adage, but it’s the truth.”
The Rams opened the season with a lopsided 52-0 victory over Baxter Springs and then beat Quapaw (Okla.) 32-20 in Week 2. After its loss to Galena, Riverton got back to its winning ways with victories over Neodesha (54-7), Erie (16-0) and Southeast (39-0).
Led by a potent ground attack, the Rams are averaging 36 points per game and 200 yards on the ground. On defense, Riverton is limiting the opposition to just 11 points a night and have pitched three shutouts this season.
“We have a really good offensive and defensive line,” Mallatt said. “I think that is what has made a big difference for us. We can run the ball. We have been doing a good job stopping the run. If you can do that, you have a chance to win games.”
Running backs Hunter Crowder and Leiam Tyree have received the majority of the carries since Larison’s injury. The duo have combined for 1,030 yards on the ground this season.
Mallatt said the team has received welcome contributions from junior Kayden Allen and freshman Conner Moreno in the backfield.
“Kayden was our backup fullback, and he has stepped up,” Mallatt said. “He is not quite as big as Derek, but he can move pretty good. He has done a good job for us. We have had a freshman Conner. He is 200-pounds and has helped take the load off back there.”
Stepping up on defense in Larison’s absence is senior linebacker Clayton Garrett, who has registered 53 tackles through the first six games.
“Of course, Derek was the leading tackler and linebacker beside him, but Clayton is beside himself now,” Mallatt said. “He has done a good job.”
Riverton hosts Fredonia at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Rams close out the regular season on the road against St. Mary’s Colgan.
Regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, Mallatt is happy with the trajectory of the program.
“Five years ago, we had 16 kids on the roster playing in the CNC,” Mallatt said. “We are averaging 35-40 kids a year now, which is pretty good for 2A. When I took over five years ago, they hadn’t played a jayvee game in three years. That first year, we played with 12 kids, and we played every Monday night. The kids have bought into it.
"We have been in the playoffs the last four years in a row. Things are getting better (at Riverton).”
