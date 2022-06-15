JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Edrian Rangel and Cole White were superb on the bump.
The two combined to throw a six-hit shutout as the Joplin Outlaws blanked the Jefferson City Renegades 2-0 in a MINK League road contest on Wednesday night at Vivion Field.
Joplin upped its record to 5-6, while Jefferson City slipped to 3-5.
From Cal Poly-Pomona, Rangel set the tone for the Outlaws. The lefty struck out three batters and scattered five hits over six shutout frames to notch the victory.
White held the Renegades off the scoreboard over the final three innings to earn the save. The righty, from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, had two strikeouts and limited Jefferson City to one hit.
Joplin was buoyed by a two-run sixth. Michael Long got the Outlaws on the board by scoring on a passed ball, while Garrett Chun touched home on a wild pitch.
Max Bruff and Webb City product Matt Woodmansee both singled to account for Joplin's offense. Chun worked three walks, while Liam Bailey drew two free passes on the night.
Jefferson City used four different pitchers. Starter Brady Maltbie, who took the loss, walked five and struck out four batters while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits through 5 2/3 innings.
Drew Voss, Wyatt Fischer and Carter Gorling threw a combined 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. The trio totaled five strikeouts.
Left fielder Ross Lovich collected a pair of doubles to pace the Renegades offense.
These two teams won't have to wait long for a rematch. Joplin plays host to Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
