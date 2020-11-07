PECULIAR, Mo — Top-seeded Raymore-Peculiar picked up two first-quarter touchdowns and rode them to a 28-7 victory over fifth-seeded Joplin in the Class 6 District 3 semifinals on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
But the Eagles (6-5) fought and fought the rest of the way to keep their postseason hopes alive but came up just short. Joplin will graduate 12 seniors.
“Ray-Pec executed really well,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “Our guys didn’t give up. I told them at halftime we took two haymakers in the first quarter and we were still there standing like Rocky (Balboa). I told them ‘It’s time to start swinging gentlemen.’ I thought we took our swings, there is no doubt about that. It was a process the whole year, but from the beginning to the end, the defense got a lot better.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them and the defensive staff. Our kids didn’t bat an eye. They just kept showing up every day and kept working. I’m proud of them.”
Senior Nathan Glades finished his season with 1,446 rushing yards on 231 carries after running for 71 yards on 29 attempts and a touchdown against Ray-Pec.
“I will remember this season as a group that came down together in the end,” Glades said. “We weren’t really tight like we were last year, but I’m awfully proud of the way the younger dudes stepped up. I’m excited to see what they do in the next few years.”
Joplin’s high-octane offense struggled against the stout Ray-Pec defense, but a lot of those troubles could be attributed to 13 penalties called against the Eagles. Two touchdowns were also called back for Joplin.
“We have been down that road before and we know what the result is, and gosh darn it we did it tonight,” Jasper said. “Part of that is facing a good team. Ray-Pec’s defensive line was really good. Part of that is guys working hard and battling and part of that is unforced. We definitely need to get those cleaned up as a program and understand you can’t make those mistakes against good teams.”
In a penalty-laden first half, Ray-Pec controlled momentum through the game’s first two quarters. Joplin picked up a first down in its opening possession, but the Panthers defense forced the Eagles to punt from their 37 after the drive stalled out.
But Ray-Pec capitalized.
On its second play from scrimmage, Conrad Hawley found receiver Weston Ropp over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown. After forcing Joplin to a quick three-and-out, the Panthers struck again on their ensuing drive.
Ray-Pec faced third-and-17 and Hawley came up with another big completion through the air. He found tight end Tucker Miller for a 21-yard pass to set up a six-yard touchdown run from Phillip Fager to push the Panthers’ lead to 14-0.
In the second half, Joplin forced Ray-Pec to turn the ball over for the fourth time when Donovan Watkins forced Hawley into a fumble, recovering the ball at the 1-yard line. Glades punched it into the end zone on the next play, cutting Ray Pec’s lead to 14-7 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
But on the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers’ Jaidyn Doss handed the Panthers a 21-7 lead after returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to close out the third quarter.
“The kickoff return kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Jasper said.
Ray-Pec’s dagger came with four minutes left in the fourth quarter when Nick Karr broke free for a 26-yard touchdown to give them a 28-7.
Always Wright capped off a strong junior year by completing 9-of-16 passes for 76 yards. Sophomore Dante Washington had three catches for 48 yards.
For Ray-Pec, Hawley went 8-for-13 with 105 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Fager and Karr combined for 25 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Miller had two catches for 44 yards while Doss halted in three catches for 25 yards.
The Panthers will host second-seeded Nixa (8-2) or third-seeded Lee’s Summit West (7-3), who play today in Nixa, next Friday for the district championship.
“This season was crazy, stressful and weird all in one,” Jasper said. “The fact we got to play this season out ... I told them ‘I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but you son of a guns are pretty lucky.’ I couldn’t be more proud of the way they finished it with the effort they gave tonight. We faced a good opponent. During the regular season, Ray-Pec was probably the best team Kansas City has to offer.
“I thought, for the most part, we went toe-to-toe with them, and that’s with a smallish senior class — but with a lot of heart. I feel like our kids have to understand we just have to work hard and stay the course. Obviously, we proved that in the past. We can play with anybody and beat anybody.”
