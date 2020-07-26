CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Keith Reardon wasn’t nervous about his position Sunday in the Senior Division in the Joplin Area Championship.
He didn’t know where he stood.
“I was in the next-to-the-last group and had no idea,” Reardon said. “So I didn’t know how close it was until we finished and found out I won by one.
“I had no idea. I was just playing golf.”
Playing on his home course, Reardon carded a 2-under-par 70 at Briarbrook Golf Course, giving him a 36-hole total of 2-under 141 and a one-stroke victory over Steve Watts of Carthage, who closed with a 74.
Lowell Catron and Kyle Catron, both of Carthage, tied for third at 143 after final rounds of 73 and 76, respectively. Jeff Murphy of Peoria Ridge was fifth at 73-144, one shot ahead of Mike Maier of Eagle Creek (73) and defending champion Bill Curry (76).
Shawn Platner of Briarbrook prevailed in A Flight with 72-146, followed by Steve Hoenshell of Carthage with 74-148 and Charlie Weems with 74-148.
Seventeen players shot 150 or better, meaning a five-way tie at 150 will have to be broken to determine the 16-man Joplin team for the Ky Laffoon Cup matches against Springfield on Oct. 3-4 at Briarbrook and Schifferdecker.
Reardon, who matched par-71 in Saturday’s first round at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course, started fast with a birdie on the par-4 opening hole. After missing good looks for birdie on the next two holes, he birdied the par-5 fifth and seventh holes and bogeyed No. 9 for a 3-under 33 at the turn.
“I felt pretty good,” Reardon said. “That’s pretty good for me. Then I started off rough on the back and bogeyed 10. I got that right back (with a birdie) on 13 and missed from inside 10 feet for birdie on 14 and 15. I was a little discouraged at that point, but I was still a couple under par. I managed to par 17 and 18 and come in 2-under. It was a good round for me.”
It’s the first individual title for Reardon in the area championship and its predecessor, the Joplin Globe City Championship.
“I just texted my dad earlier and said it was a long time coming, but I finally won something, even it it was the Senior Division,” Reardon said with a laugh. “It was a lot of fun. I played with two good guys, Dave Pawlus and Gene Smith. I think we all three had fun.”
Each player in the final grouping behind Reardon shot over par.
Watts, who was one shot out of the lead after the first round, shot 37-37, and a bogey on the final hole dropped him one shot behind Reardon.
Kyle Catron, the first-round leader with a 67, shot 38-38. Lowell Catron carded 35-38 and was 2-under for the tournament until he bogeyed 16 and 18. Curry, who won his first area title last year, also shot 76.
Ky Laffoon Team
The tentative Joplin team for the Ky Laffoon Cup matches against Springfield on Oct. 3-4 (x-Tied at 150, and four of them will occupy the last four spots on the team): Keith Reardon, Steve Watts, Kyle Catron, Lowell Catron, Jeff Murphy, Mike Maier, Bill Curry, Dave Pawlus, Kevin Durbin, Shawn Platner, Steve Hoenshell, Charlie Weems, x-Steve Thomas, x-Gene Smith, x-Tim Old, x-Wayne Smith, x-Doug Harvey.
