The first month of the Daniel Durst era at Neosho has been all about getting systems in place.
“We want to really get it down pat so that in the second half of our season, when we start conference play — which is really, really tough — we’re kind of settled in to things,” said Durst, who took over as Neosho girls basketball coach after spending last season as an assistant for the Wildcats.
Neosho is off to a 5-4 start after finishing 8-19 a season ago. The Wildcats enter this week’s Neosho Holiday Classic having won four of five games, with the only loss in that span coming against a 7-1 Glendale team.
“I’d say the biggest thing we’ve had to adjust to and prepare ourselves for is finishing games,” Durst said. “That’s really what we’ve been focused on. A lot of the losses we’ve had are close and we go back and watch film and we’re really focusing on how to finish out those tough games.”
Those four losses include a three-point defeat to Seneca and a two-point blow at Clinton. The team’s biggest loss was by 14 against a 9-1 Carl Junction team ranked fourth in Class 5.
Senior Karlee Ellick, a 6-foot-2 center, has been “a huge player for us,” Durst said. She led the team in scoring and rebounding as a junior and has picked right back up this season, turning in about 18 points and eight rebounds per game.
Guard Beclynn Garrett and forward Reagan McInturff, both starters, have also been big for Neosho in the first month, with players like Avyn Blair, Autumn Kinnaird and Meredith Baldwin providing a punch off the bench. Baldwin, in fact, leads the team in charges taken.
“We’re playing about 10 girls a night, usually,” Durst said.
Neosho, seeded third in the tournament, will take on No. 4 Van Buren at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and No. 6 Whitehaven at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Those games will be played at Neosho Junior High, as well the fifth place (noon Friday) and third place (1:30 p.m. Friday) contests. The girls tournament championship is slated for 3:30 p.m. Friday at the high school.
Neosho won the Black Division championship in 2013 and 2014 and also claimed the tournament title in 2008.
Here's a roundup of the remaining teams in the girls bracket and what to expect in the Neosho Holiday Classic:
Van Buren Lady Pointers
Van Buren (Arkansas) plays in Class 5A and currently sits at 7-5 on the season.
The Lady Pointers are "kind of unknown" 12 games into their season head coach Michael Kinney said. He mentioned having four seniors on the team now but that only two of them have playing experience. They also have two sophomores and bring one freshman off the bench for significant minutes.
"Well, we're still trying to figure it out right now," Kinney said. "We're playing hard and ... that's what we've preached going in. 'Hey, let's play as hard as we can and see what happens.'"
Van Buren's players to watch:
Senior Kenzie Jones, "floor leader" and "does all the little things" Kinney said; five points per game;
Sophomore Aspen Cone, 10 ppg;
Senior Holly Ming, "defensive glue that rebounds and gets steals or deflections and can play multiple positions" Kinney said; six rebounds per game.
A key for the Lady Pointers this season was to find that growth in some of their inexperience. While as competitors, they obviously want to win games, but, they also know they had a challenge of finding out just how good they can be this season.
"If we can do those things, the success will take care of itself," Kinney said. "I think we're playing a little bit above our heads right now. That being said, I feel like they've given every one of us — me and themselves — an idea of 'Man, maybe we can make a little run at some people this year.'"
Stoutland Tigers
The Tigers are a Class 2 school located northeast of Lebanon and they come to Neosho having won three straight with a 6-3 overall record.
Stoutland, interestingly, has already locked up a runner-up finish in the Frisco League, which plays its conference tournament at the beginning of the season. The Tigers, who were seeded sixth, upset the No. 3 and No. 2 teams before losing to 7-1 Licking (ranked 5th in Class 3) in the championship game on Dec. 3.
“We bounced back these last few weeks while dealing with some sickness to get us to 6-3,” said head coach Dayton Robison. “So far it’s been exciting with a very young team we have.”
Stoutland has one senior, one junior and three sophomores in the starting lineup, and the team’s “sixth man” is a freshman who plays about 25 minutes per game, Robison said.
Sophomore Schona Looney is averaging about 18 points per game and might be one of the best on-ball defenders Robison said he has ever coached. Sophomore Raegen Henry is averaging nearly a double-double and is the team’s glue player who isn’t super flashy but fills up the stat sheet.
The Tigers like to play fast and use a full court man-to-man defense. They’ll turn the game into a track meet if they can.
“I think we’ve surprised a lot of people with where we’re at right now,” Robison said. “I kind of saw it in June. We had a really big summer, played a lot of different teams over the summer and we performed really well. The girls have done a good job buying in on the defensive end.”
St. Joseph Lafayette Fighting Irish
It’s been a learning season so far for the Fighting Irish, who are off to a 3-4 start. The four losses have come by an average of about eight points.
Class 4 Lafayette has a small varsity roster with nine players, five of whom are upperclassmen, and head coach Craig Curtis said a focus has been improving their basketball IQ — learning more about the game instead of just playing the game.
“Our motto is focus, fight and finish,” he said. “We are the Fighting Irish and we just never give up. The girls are learning to play together, how to be a team, how to use each and every girl on the floor. They’ve come a long way but we still have a long way to go. Don’t have much height or very many girls and we’ve been looking at a few things we’ve struggled with as far as defense and staying out of foul trouble. Other than that, we’re still growing.”
Despite some of those struggles, Curtis said the team’s strength is definitely its defense. The Irish play a hustle game, he said, and they like to keep running and try to outlast their opponents.
Perhaps the team’s two best defenders are junior Honor Wilkerson-Mannings and senior Modesta Wilhelmsen.
Fort Smith (Arkansas) Northside
Some history on the Northside girls basketball team: They won a state title in 2019, lost a state title on a buzzer beater in 2020, won it again in 2021 and finished as the runner up in 2022. The Grizzlies have eight state championships in program history.
But this season’s squad returned just one player who saw significant playing time last year. Fortunately for them, that player is 6-0 sophomore guard Erianna Gooden, who coach Ricky Smith says is a legit Power 5 Division 1 prospect. She’s scoring around 17 points per game. The team’s lone senior, 5-9 forward Karys Washington, averages about 16. The team also has a 6-5 junior and a 6-0 sophomore.
Northside got off to a 6-2 start this season with a pair of one-point losses, including one to the top team in the state of Oklahoma.
“We’re a very talented team but lack any big game experience and we’re very athletic but we’re very, very immature,” Smith said. “I’ve coached at Northside for 29 years and this is consistently my most inconsistent team. I think by the end of the year we’ll be a contender again but we’re like riding a roller coaster. One minute we’re dang good and the next minute we’re pretty bad.”
Northside employs an aggressive style of play with full court man-to-man defense and tries to push the tempo.
The Grizzlies are one of 20 high school teams around the country sponsored by Nike. In Smith’s 29 years, the team has been to the state quarterfinals five times. Every other season they’ve gone to the semifinals or finals.
Northside is seeking its second-straight championship in the Holiday Classic.
Whitehaven Tigers
The Whitehaven Tigers of Memphis, Tennessee, play in the largest classification (6A) in that state.
The team is off to a 7-1 start to the season and is led by head coach Lynn Smith.
Players to watch:
- Jeurnei Wright: 18 points per game; 5-foot-7 senior guard.
- Layla Hampton: 10 ppg; 9 assists per game; 5-foot-6 junior guard.
Three freshman join Wright and Hampton in the starting lineup. So, the Tigers are looking to find some growth during their trip to Missouri.
“We are looking to grow on the defensive end of the court,” Smith said. “We are trying to win possession with perimeter pressure and rotation.“
Coach also noted that the team likes to go fast, playing a motion-style offense. He hopes to see the team build some chemistry and develop a strong basketball personality over the three-day tournament.
