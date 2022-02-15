Ronnie Ressel and the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team know the challenge ahead this week.
The Lions will get a double dose of MIAA and border rival Pittsburg State.
MSSU (18-5, 12-3 MIAA), riding a historic 11-game winning streak, is tied atop the MIAA standings with No. 9 Fort Hays State. The Lions wrap up their home slate with the Gorillas at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
On its longest win streak since the 1985-86 campaign, MSSU travels to take on PSU at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg.
The Gorillas are coming off wins over Northwest Missouri State and No. 21 Missouri Western by scores of 66-62 and 79-53, respectively.
“That’s two really good wins,” Ressel said. “They (PSU) are so dangerous because they can score the basketball. They shoot 35% as a team from the 3-point line, shooting 45% overall. They are always going to play and be in ball games because they are so good offensively. They spread you out so much and have a variety of kids that can shoot the 3. They have a variety of kids that can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket, and finish.”
PSU is 15-9 overall and 10-8 in MIAA play heading into Wednesday's action. The Gorillas climbed into a three-way tie for seventh place in the league, with Northwest Missouri State and Central Oklahoma last week.
Led by fourth-year coach Amanda Davied, this will mark the 98th and 99th time these two rivals will match up. PSU holds a 55-42 advantage in the series.
Senior guard Tristan Gegg leads the Gorillas in scoring on the season. She currently ranks sixth in the MIAA in scoring, averaging 17.0 points per game, and she leads the conference in 3-point field goals (2.2 per game).
“You have a kid like Tristan Gegg, who can go off for 40 on any given night,” Ressel said. “She can shoot from 35 feet or she can get to the basket and finish. She’s a good passer as well. That’s one of the areas of her game she’s really improved is her ability to pass the basketball. If you can do those types of things and be in that triple-threat action, it’s a dangerous kid that can go off.”
Sophomore guard Jayme Jackson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on the season. Senior guards Erin Davis and Sydnee Crain are both averaging nine points a night, while true freshman forward/center Karenna Gerber and senior forward Julia Johnson are averaging at or around six points per game.
“They are a little different (from last year),” Ressel said. “Julia (Johnson) can step out about 15 feet and shoot that consistently. Their freshman, Gerber kid, I have been really impressed with her. She does a great job of finishing around the basket. They are going to be a challenge because they like to play up tempo. They are going to push the ball.”
The Lions are coming off a busy week that saw them secure wins of 77-48 over Lincoln, 71-57 over No. 21 MWSU and 56-49 over NWMSU. True freshman point guard Lacy Stokes picked up her third straight and fourth total MIAA Player of the Week honor on Monday.
Defense has been perhaps the staple of MSSU this season. Ressel noted the defensive side of the ball will be paramount against a squad like PSU this week.
“Defensively, we will have to do a great job of trying to contain them, keeping them in front and contest shots at the 3-point line, and then rebound,” Ressel said. “That will be the other thing because they shoot a bunch of 3-point shots, so there will be a lot of long rebounds. Our guards have to be ready to rebound and be aggressive, and then we have to get out in transition and take care of the basketball and execute our offense as well.”
