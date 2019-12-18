PITTSBURG, Kan. — Henderson State shot 58 percent from the field and downed Pittsburg State 88-78 Wednesday night in nonconference men’s basketball action on Whetzel Court at John Lance Arena.
The Reddies (7-3), who beat an MIAA team for the first time since the 2013-14 season, scored the game’s first eight points and never relinquished the lead. The lead was 42-33 at halftime and 81-69 after Chris Parker’s two free throws with 2:10 remaining.
But in the next 66 seconds, the Gorillas (4-4) scored on a 3-pointer by Dejon Waters Jr., a layup by A.J. Walker and a trey by Jah-Kobe Womack to climb within 81-77 with 1:04 to play. But Pittsburg State had a turnover and missed layup on its next two trips, and the Reddies sank 5-of-6 free throws in the final 45 seconds to secure the victory.
Parker finished with 16 points to lead four Reddies in double figures. Anthony Lupardus hit 5-of-6 3-point shots for 15 points, and Raekwon Rogers and Mike Fofana added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Waters captured game honors with 21 points for the Gorillas, hitting 6-of-12 field goals, 5-of-9 treys and all four free throws. Marcel Cherry tallied 16 points, and A.J. Walker and Womack each had 14.
The Reddies hit 61 percent (17-of-28) in the first half and finished 32-of-55 from the floor. The Gorillas made 23-of-64 shots for 36 percent, but they outrebounded Henderson State 41-28, including 20-6 off the offensive glass, and sank 22-of-27 free throws to Henderson State’s 16-of-25.
The Gorillas leave today for Las Vegas to play in the D2 Holiday Preps Classic. They play Montana State-Billings at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, and a second game will be held on Sunday.
