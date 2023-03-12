Registration has opened for the youth T-ball program with the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
This summer, the city will offer the program for children ages 5-6 at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Youth T-Ball League will begin June 6, with games at 6 and 7 p.m. Players will receive a jersey, hat and trophy.
The cost is $45/player. Preregistration is required by May 15.
There is an early bird special for registrations through March 31; participants will receive $10 off per registration, making the fee $35/player.
Adult soccer, softball
Registration closes this week, for spring adult soccer and softball leagues.
Adult softball leagues begin the week of March 20, and the adult soccer league begins March 22. All players must be 18 years or older.
Softball registration ends Monday, and soccer signup ends Tuesday.
Entry fees are $300 per team for softball and $310 per team for soccer.
There are both competitive and recreational teams. Though the leagues can take up to 16 teams, there are usually about 12 teams in each division.
The men’s teams can field 12 to 14 players. There are co-ed teams of 10 to 14 players with at least five women on those teams.
Each team is provided four balls on the first night of play but players furnish their own equipment.
Awards will be presented to league champions in each sport with tournament play at the end of the season.
Little Kickers Soccer
Registration remains open for Little Kickers Soccer, designed to introduce preschoolers ages 3 and 4 to the sport of soccer, and will begin April 4. There are two sessions available: 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays or 6:45 p.m. Thursdays.
Preregistration is required by March 21.
The four-week soccer session is focused on introducing children to the fundamentals of the sport such as foot-and-eye coordination and ball familiarity. Skills and self-confidence are built with drills and development games taught in a noncompetitive atmosphere.
The cost per player is $38, which includes a jersey and an award.
Soccer play is held at the Hershewe Soccer Fields and softball play is at the new Gene Bassman Fourplex, both in the Joplin Athletic Complex at 3301 W. First St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.