At the start of the season, Byler Reither hit towards the bottom of the order for the Joplin Eagles.
But as the weather’s heated up, so too has Reither’s bat at the plate.
The junior shortstop remained hot as he went 2 for 4 with an RBI double to help lift Joplin past Lamar 5-2 in its regular-season finale on a scorching hot Wednesday afternoon at JHS baseball field.
Reither’s hot-hitting ways now has him penciled in as the Eagles’ 2-hole hitter.
“I feel like I’ve done well enough to deserve the spot at the 2-hole,” Reither said. “Moving up to the 2-spot with Bodee (Carlson), Kyler (Stokes), Ethan (Guilford) and Justin (McReynolds), it’s an honor. They are all really good ball players. We are all working as a team to get things done.”
Joplin (14-14) got things done early as Reither set the tone with a one-out single in the bottom of the first. After Reither stole second and Stokes flew out to left, Guilford barreled a changeup up in the zone for a two-out, RBI single into the right-center field gap as the Eagles took a 1-0 lead.
Then in the second, Joplin doubled its advantage. Reither found real estate out in the left-center field gap as he drove an 0-2 fastball for an RBI double.
“I wanted to hit the fastball and not be late,” Reither said. “It felt great off the bat. I think I have really been swinging the bat lately and it’s working out for me.”
Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said the difference in Reither’s bat in the second half of the season stems from his approach at the dish.
“He’s got a really good approach right now,” Wolf said. “He’s seeing the ball well. He’s not chasing a lot of pitches. He’s not trying to do too much. He’s taking what is available to him and staying in the middle of the field. That’s our philosophy in general and he has done a really good job of executing that.”
On the mound, Brady Mails faced some early turbulence, but pulled a Houdini and stranded five base runners in the first two innings.
The junior righty found his rhythm after the second and fired 1-2-3 frames in the third and fourth innings. The Tigers got to him in the top of the fifth when Robert Lawrence launched an RBI double off the left field wall, trimming the deficit to one.
Mails escaped further trouble by inducing a flyout and groundout to get out of the inning, unscathed. After allowing a leadoff single to Alex Wilkerson in the sixth, Tucker Torbeck dropped a sacrifice bunt to move Wilkerson to second.
Tyler Ansley grounded out to Joplin’s slick-fielding first baseman Isaac Meadows, advancing Wilkerson to third. That’s when Wolf went to his bullpen and signaled out righty Joe Jasper to face Tate Ansley, who flew out to the left field warning track to end the threat.
Joplin picked up three big insurance runs in the bottom half of the sixth. Stokes and Guilford had consecutive two-out RBI singles, while courtesy runner Landon Maples came across on a passed ball to push the Eagles’ lead to four.
“Those were huge,” Wolf said. “That’s a 2-1 game. They just scored. They were feeling good about where they were at. To be able to come out and put a 3-spot up in that inning, that took a little air out of them and gave us energy to go out and finish the game.”
Lamar got one back in the seventh as Lawrence collected a one-out RBI single, but Jasper slammed the door with a flyout and punchout to end it.
Mails earned the win for Joplin after tossing 5 2/3 solid innings, allowing zero earned runs on six hits. He struck out four batters.
Jasper had a strikeout and scattered one unearned run on two hits through 1 1/3 innings in relief.
“We made pitches when we needed to make pitches,” Wolf said. “Brady came out and struggled a little bit in the first. But I thought he settled in a little bit. He hit his spots and used his breaking stuff to keep them off balance.
"Joe came in and did a pretty good job of limiting anything they might have. It obviously helped getting that 3-spot (in the sixth), which took a lot of pressure off and we could just go out there to throw strikes and collect outs.”
The Eagles totaled 10 hits. Reither, Guilford and McReynolds each had two hits apiece.
Lawrence suffered the loss for Lamar. He surrendered two runs on eight hits through 4 2/3 innings of work, while Ryan Davis coughed up two earned runs on two hits over 1 1/3 innings in relief.
The Tigers (10-8) managed eight hits. Mason Gastel and Lawrence contributed two hits each.
It’s playoff time now for Joplin. The fifth-seeded Eagles meet fourth-seeded Republic at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Class 6 District 6 quarterfinals hosted by JHS.
“There’s only one guaranteed game left,” Wolf said. “To come out and get a win in the final game of the regular season, it was really important. I think it was good for us. You feel good about getting a win and now you get that mojo resurrected because you know there’s something a little bit different. Everybody is 0-0 next week. Hopefully we can find that good energy going into next week and play well.”
After a first-round bye, top-seeded Lamar will play the winner of fourth-seeded Pierce City or fifth-seeded Diamond at 4 on Monday in the Class 3 District 11 semifinals.
