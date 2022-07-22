JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Jefferson City Renegades plated five unanswered runs to rally past the Joplin Outlaws 6-4 on Friday night at Vivion Field.
Jefferson City, improving to 17-23, completed the two-game series sweep with the victory. Joplin slipped to 23-20, but at the end of the night, remained atop the MINK League South standings with a 1 1/2-game lead over the Sedalia Bombers.
Sedalia (21-20) defeated the Nevada Griffons 15-7 in the first game of its twinbill on Friday. As of press time, the Griffons held an 8-3 lead over the Bombers in the top of the third in the finale.
Joplin travels to play Sedalia at 7 p.m. Saturday in a pivotal regular-season finale with South title implications.
As for Friday night’s game, the Renegades started the rally in the bottom of the fifth, drawing five walks while scoring three runs to knot the score at 4.
Then in the sixth, Tommy Ruether led off with a double and scored after a pair of throwing errors on a pick off attempt to give Jefferson City a 5-4 advantage.
Jack Matousek followed by blasting a solo home run as the Renegades’ lead swelled to two.
Jefferson City’s pitching held Joplin at bay the rest of the way.
The Outlaws jumped in front with two runs in the top of the third. But the Renegades cut the deficit to 2-1 after Taylor Hopkins collected an RBI infield single.
Joplin added a pair of tallies in the fourth, but the lead evaporated in the bottom half of the inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.