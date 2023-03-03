Seneca wrestler Isabella Renfro and Thomas Jefferson basketball player Tyler Brouhard have been named The Joplin Globe athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 25.
ISABELLA RENFRO
The junior grappler capped off a perfect 47-0 season with her perfect run through the Class 1 state tournament last week.
“She stepped up to every challenge that came at her,” coach Jeff Sills said.
Renfro earned pins in the first three rounds over Sophie Meyer (St. Pius X), Carmen Conner (Lafayette County), and Brooke Bennett (North County).
In the championship match, she took an 8-3 decision over Tipton’s Lily Burns. Coach Sill thinks there could have been more points won in that matchup, but he noted that Renfro wrestled a smart match to ensure the victory.
“Last year, she wrestled in the finals and it kind of slipped away from her, but this year that wasn’t going to happen,” he said.
Sills added that he’s seen growth from his third-year wrestler year-by-year.
“She’s grown each year and I think she’ll continue to grow,” he said. “Just because she won a state championship doesn’t mean she’s not going to reset her goals.”
One of the ways he expects to see that added growth is knowing she wants to continue working on her craft: from getting better when wrestling on bottom to adding more pin combinations from the top.
“This has been a goal for her since her freshman year,” Sills said. “She mentioned wanting to be the first girl from Seneca to become a state champion. Not only become a state champion, but a better wrestler.”
TYLER BROUHARD
The Cavaliers clinched their third straight district championship last week. It couldn’t have happened without the play of Tyler Brouhard.
“He’s carried the load for us, helping get the ball up the court, knocking down big shots, playing the bottom of our zone and rebounding alongside Jay (Ball),” TJ head coach Chris Myers said. “He’s been our go-to guy and carried us all year.”
In two games, Brouhard tallied 46 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists and seven steals. His big game was on Wednesday against Sheldon, when he poured in 28 points to lead the Cavaliers and pulled down nine rebounds. Those points and rebounds were accompanied by seven assists and four steals.
One thing that has stood out to his coach this season is his ability to play in many different spots on the hardwood.
“He’s been asked to play multiple positions for us,” Myers said. “He’s been asked to play from the 1-guard all the way down to our 4-man. ... He knows the team needs him to play that 4-spot on the defensive side of the ball. He goes down there and he scraps every game with those guys and usually comes away with pretty close to a double-double every night.”
Brouhard can certainly fill a stat sheet. The senior leads the team with 4.3 assists per game while also coming away with 2.1 steals per contest. He finished second in scoring (18.4) and rebounding (9.1) behind Jay Ball in both categories. At 6-foot-2, he also tallies just over one block per game (1.2).
“He’s just done anything and everything we’ve asked of him all year,” Myers said.
