Joplin running back Quin Renfro and College Heights cross country runner Jayli Johnson have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Oct. 22.
QUIN RENFRO
The Eagles' ballcarrier had himself an evening last Friday when Joplin played host to Neosho.
So much of an evening that it resulted in a new school record.
"We always talk about getting better each week and I think Quin exemplifies that," Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. "I've seen a big increase, even from the Nixa game. I think that's a product of all the hard work in the offseason.
"The biggest thing I've seen since the Nixa game is his aggressiveness."
Jasper mentioned the difficulty that comes with trying to bring Renfro down when he runs and how it can affect the game when he gets a lot of carries. The toughness Renfro runs the ball with can make it difficult for defensive players to be able to tackle him play after play.
Renfro crossed the goal line eight times on Friday to surpass former Eagle running back Isaiah Davis' record of six rushing touchdowns in a game. The junior's performance helped lead Joplin to a 68-43 victory.
He toted the ball 36 different times against the Wildcats and went for 309 yards. Those numbers were good enough for an average of 8.6 yards per carry.
The 185-pound runner has held an average of 7.7 ypc for the entire season. Renfro has totaled 1,313 yards on 171 rush attempts in 2022. Last week's eight TDs gave him 22 on the season.
Coach Jasper noted that the performance took a team effort.
"I think it's special because, not only was it a special performance by Quin, but it takes 10 other guys to be able to do that," he said. "It takes five guys up front blocking. ... The skill guys blocking on the perimeter have to do their job. Obviously it takes Hobbs handing off the ball and running out his fakes."
JAYLI JOHNSON
College Heights' senior runner defended her Ozark 7 Conference championship last weekend at Missouri Southern's Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin.
Johnson took the top spot with a time of 21 minutes, 37 seconds and teammate Marla Anderegg finished just about three seconds behind in second place.
Johnson's performance helped to lead the Cougars to a team title as well. But, it wasn't an easy day at the office for CHCS. They knew they had to compete with Kendall Ramsey and the McAuley runners.
But coach Phillip Jordan and Johnson had a gameplan for the race and executed it.
"Jayli's not a super fast starter, and going up against Kendall Ramsey, who's beaten her (Johnson) a few times this year, Kendall's a very fast starter, so we just talked with Jayli about getting out a little faster and staying close to Kendall," Jordan said.
College Heights has their Class 2 District 2 meet at Hermitage on Saturday as they look to qualify for state.
"We're hoping to qualify as a team and Jayli's our number one runner," Jordan said. "We're expecting her to have a top-10 finish and hopefully a top-5 finish in the district race to lead our team to a state berth."
Jordan added that Johnson's toughness has led to her being the cross country runner she is.
