If there were any football teams that were candidates for the area’s biggest turnaround in 2021, the Seneca Indians were certainly in the running.
Seneca finished its first campaign under Cody Hilburn with a district championship and an 8-5 record — five more wins than the program notched in the previous season.
It was just a week leading up to the district playoffs when the Indians were 4-4 and on the heels of a 41-0 loss to Lamar.
But Seneca rattled off four straight victories, headlined by knocking off Big 8 East champion Aurora in the district semifinals and Mountain Grove to win a district title for the first time since 2013. The Indians have now won either a conference or district title an impressive 21 times in school history.
“Since it was my first year in Seneca, everything was brand new to our players,” Hilburn said. “It took time to get things installed and the first part of the season was a work in progress. The best part was just seeing our football team continue to improve from week to week. We have great kids in Seneca that work extremely hard and being able to see them get rewarded with a district championship was pretty special.”
The Indians graduated 13 lettermen and eight starters but return 16 that saw varsity action last year, with nine being starters.
Seneca’s top returnee is senior linebacker Lincoln Renfro, who racked up 100 tackles and five for loss en route to earning first-team all-state recognition last year.
“He is a tremendous leader that is a physical player, who plays with a lot of energy,” Hilburn said.
The Indians’ other top returning seniors are first-team All-Big 8 West selection Conner Ackerson (WR/DB), Dominick Wheeler (LB), Chris Alexander (OL/DL), Jacob Gravener (OL/DL), Jordan Allen (DB) and Nicholas Stephens (DL).
Ackerson, a 6-foot-2 receiver, caught 28 passes for 460 yards.
A junior running back, Jackson Marrs returns after leading Seneca with 1,383 rushing yards in 209 carries with 17 touchdowns. Marrs racked up 116 tackles, including four for loss and had one sack.
Marrs was a third-team all-state returner last season.
“Jackson is a kid that never comes off the football field,” Hilburn said. “He led our football team in rushing yards and tackles last season as a sophomore and has had a very productive offseason in the weight room adding size and strength.”
Ethan Altic (WR/DB) and Morgan Vaughn (SS) are the Indians’ other top returning juniors.
Following the graduation of quarterback Ethan Fritchey, Seneca will have to find a new signal caller. Hilburn noted junior Gavyn Hoover is the frontrunner to start at that position right now.
Seniors Nash Crane (OL/DL), Enoch Miller (K) as well as juniors Blake Skelton (WR/DB), Eli Olson (WR/DB), Brain Bigbee (OL/DL), Cedar Starchman (WR/DB) and Kouper Jarvis (LB) are expected to see expanded roles.
With four Big 8 West squads vying for a district title last season, Hilburn expects the conference schedule to be just as tough this year.
“The Big 8 West is one of the toughest small school conferences in the state,” Hilburn said. “We know we will be tested every Friday night, but we hope that prepares us to be playing our best football come district play.”
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 — at Aurora
Sept. 2 — Springfield Catholic
Sept. 9 — at Cassville
Sept. 16 — Lamar
Sept. 23 — at Monett
Sept. 30 — at Reeds Spring
Oct. 7 — East Newton
Oct. 14 — at McDonald County
Oct. 21 — Nevada
2021 ResultsSeneca 31, Marshfield 28
Seneca 35, Rogersville 21
Hollister 42, Seneca 27
Seneca 35, East Newton 7
McDonald County 35, Seneca 7
Nevada 52, Seneca 35
Seneca 27, Cassville 0
Lamar 41, Seneca 0
Seneca 26, Monett 21
District Playoffs
Seneca 40, Buffalo 16
Seneca 13, Aurora 12
Seneca 24, Mountain Grove 18
State Playoffs
Mexico 20, Seneca 7
