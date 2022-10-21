uin Renfro had a night running the pigskin.
A junior rusher, Renfro scored an eye-popping eight rushing touchdowns as Joplin won a shootout over Neosho 68-43 to finish off the regular season on Friday night at Junge Field.
With districts next week, the Eagles improved to 7-2. The Wildcats slipped to 4-5.
Renfro accumulated 314 yards on the ground in 36 carries. He averaged 8.7 yards per carry and scored on runs of 7, 1, 4, 5, 9, 1, 11 and 4 yards.
“He’s definitely improved his strength and core strength,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said in his postgame radio interview. “He works hard in the weight room. I’ve got him and Johnny Williams at a rack in fifth hour. It’s just fun to watch those guys go to work everyday. They are very serious about what they do and how they go about their business. I love all my classes, but I really look forward to fifth hour. Those guys get after it.”
The Eagles trailed 28-27 at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats 41-14 in the second half.
“That was a good adjustment by coach (Nick) Reid,” Jasper said. “I think our DBs (defensive backs) just gained confidence throughout the game. That always helps.”
Renfro got Joplin’s offense going immediately. He scored his fifth TD run of the game with a scamper from 9 yards out as the Eagles took a 35-28 lead with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.
On Neosho’s first possession of the half, Joplin forced a turnover on downs as Williams came up with a clutch fourth-down sack.
And the Eagles capitalized. Sophomore Davin Thomas took the handoff on the jet sweep and exploded up the left sidelines with a 44-yard TD run as Joplin extended its lead to 41-28 with 5:42 to play in the third quarter.
Joe Ipsen’s PAT was no good.
The Eagles pushed their lead to 48-28 thanks to a 45-yard pick-6 from Collis Jones with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter. Jared Siler added a 1-yard TD run to trim Neosho’s deficit to 13 with 1:06 to play.
But it was the Renfro show from there. He accounted for all three of Joplin’s TDs in the fourth quarter.
Neosho drew first blood when quarterback Quenton Hughes hooked up with wide receiver Isaiah Green on a 20-yard TD pass with 10:20 to play in the first quarter.
Joplin responded right back. Renfro scored a 7-yard TD to tie things at 7 with 8:11 to play.
On the Eagles’ ensuing drive, Joplin QB Hobbs Gooch was picked off by Neosho’s Bostyn Patterson, who went 77 yards for the pick-6. The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead at the 5:09 mark.
It didn’t take long for Joplin to get back on the scoreboard. Renfro tied the game at 14 with a 1-yard scamper with under three minutes to play in the first quarter.
But Neosho took a one-score lead when Siler capped an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 11:01 to play in the first half. However, the Eagles deadlocked the game at 21 when Renfro picked up the hat trick thanks to a 4-yard TD run with 7:26 to go.
Then with 2:06 to play in the second quarter, Collyn Kivett notched Neosho’s second pick-6 of the half — a 30-yard return to give the Wildcats a 28-21 advantage.
Renfro scored his fourth TD of the night, a 5-yard run to trim the deficit down to one for Joplin at the 1:32 mark. Ipsen’s PAT attempt was no good.
Joplin ran 66 plays for 585 yards of total offense. Gooch completed 12 of 18 passes for 223 yards.
Terrance Gibson hauled in six passes for 96 yards, while Whit Hafer had three catches for 54 yards. Chavis Coleman ran nine times for 48 yards.
“The main thing is we got the win,” Jasper said. “Hopefully, we’re healthy. We’ll find out more about that tomorrow. Like I told them, we’ve got to be ready tomorrow because we’ve got a new season now.”
Neosho netted 349 yards in 80 plays. Hughes completed 24 of 44 passes for 203 yards, while Siler had 34 carries for 142 yards on the ground.
Green caught 13 passes for 141 yards.
