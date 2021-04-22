REPUBLIC, Mo. — Josh Yarnall and Michael Mancipe teamed up to provide Joplin its point in an 8-1 loss to Republic in Central Ozark Conference tennis action on Thursday.
Yarnall-Mancipe defeated Garrett Carpenter-Jacob Moody 8-6 at No. 3 doubles.
"Josh and Michael played a great strategic game," Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. "They played long rallies, avoided the net player, and placed the ball."
The Eagles' No. 1 Logan Merkley and No. 3 Ben Wardlow lost their singles matches by 8-5 scores.
Joplin is back in action today at its invitational at the JHS courts.
