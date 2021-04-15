CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Republic controlled the game’s momentum from the onset and blanked Carl Junction 4-0 on Thursday night in a Central Ozark Conference girls soccer matchup at Bulldog Stadium.
Two players scored goals as the Tigers (5-4, 2-1 COC) tallied one goal in the opening half and two plus an own goal in the final 40 minutes.
The loss marked the Bulldogs’ second straight setback and it was only the second time they have been shut out this season.
Carl Junction coach Ed Miller used only three words to describe the Tigers play.
“(No.) 21 (Clara Fronabarger) is a handful,” Miller said.
“She controlled most of the game for them as far as holding on to the ball and distributing the ball,” MIller continued. “Everything came through her. We just didn’t have an answer. We had a lot of people out with injuries and trying to switch up some people to keep up with her, but we were running out of bodies.
“I think we matched them physically, but mentally they took us out of the game because we were worried about the physicality whenever we were connecting passes and playing soccer like we are supposed to. That’s what killed us tonight.”
Republic coach Kevin Hauck was happy to return to Carl Junction, where he spent seven years as a soccer coach after starting the Bulldogs’ girls soccer program.
“I love the school district. I love this area,” Hauck said. “I went to school down here at Missouri Southern. My wife and I spent a lot of time in this area. It’s always a good feeling coming back. I met a lot of really good people. I enjoyed my time here a lot.”
Freshman Molly Blades tallied two goals for the Tigers, while Fronabarger found the back of the net once and handed out two assists.
Republic overcame a slow start when Blades got the Tigers on the board in the 22nd minute, blasting a kick through the middle portion of the net on the right side.
Republic generated some offensive momentum in the second half, making the score 2-0 on an own goal in the 46th minute. Four minutes later, Blades received a pass from Fronabarger and sneaked a shot just inside the right corner goal post to give the Tigers a 3-0 advantage.
Fronabarger picked up her goal in the 69th minute, scoring from the right side.
“I thought our girls did a really good job,” Hauck said. “In the first half, I thought we didn’t connect on passes as well as I would have liked. But we started connecting more on passes in the second half. I thought that opened things up for us to score a little bit more.”
Carl Junction’s Chrissy Figueroa was busy in goal, collecting seven saves. Miller felt like his Bulldogs (8-3, 0-2 COC) weren’t at their sharpest on Thursday.
“I think this wasn’t one of our best showings this year,” Miller said. “Usually we do a lot better job connecting passes and attacking through the flanks. For some reason tonight, everything went right down the middle of the field. I think we’re going to go back to the drawing board, draw it up and come back next week, figure some stuff out in practice the next couple of days.
“Hopefully, we will come back and try to solve some problems.”
Carl Junction hosts Neosho at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
