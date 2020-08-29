NEOSHO, Mo. — Turnovers, inconsistency and untimely penalties on offense put the Neosho defense in some tough positions as the Wildcats fell to the Republic Tigers 21-0 Friday night, spoiling the Wildcats' debut on their new turf field.
A turnover by Neosho on the second play of the season gave Republic the ball in Wildcat territory, and the Tigers took advantage to jump out to the early 7-0 lead.
“We’ve got no excuses,” said NeoshocCoach Leon Miller. “We prepared well. I thought we’d perform better than we did. And hats off to Republic. They took advantage of our mistakes. No excuses, we’ve just got to get better.”
Republic played two quarterbacks throughout the game.
Sophomore Gavin Beckner’s passing set up Republic’s first score with a 40-yard pass to Landon Porter on second down-and-20, and a seven-yard pass on third-and-6 to Porter to set up Avery Moody’s one-yard plunge on the next play.
“Gavin is a sophomore; He threw some great balls there and I was really proud of him in his first game,” said Republic coach Dustin Baldwin. “Gavin set up a couple of those scores, and then we’d put Avery in in the red zone a lot of times.”
Neosho took its second drive into Republic territory, but penalties set the Wildcats back.
Penalties set Neosho behind the sticks to begin the second quarter and the Wildcats ended up punting.
Republic started the ensuing drive on Neosho’s 35 and took the ball 65 yards on 14 plays to score with 6:13 left in the second quarter on a 14-yard run by Moody.
Neosho drove to Republic’s 15 yard line with 56 seconds left in the half, But the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs when senior Drayke Perry was tackled after a three-yard gain but two yards short of a first down.
After stopping a Neosho drive at the 33-yard line, Republic took the ball 67 yards in five plays for the score on the subsequent drive, capitalizing on a 52-yard pass from Beckner to junior Chase Buford that set up Republic deep in Wildcat territory.
The Wildcats will travel to Webb City next Friday.
