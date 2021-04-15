REPUBLIC, Mo. — Gavyn Beckner struck out seven batters during a complete-game performance and had two hits as Republic upended Carl Junction 5-1 on Thursday afternoon.
Beckner allowed five hits and one walk in seven innings.
Carl Junction's Alex Baker also gave up five hits in six innings, struck out six and walked one. But five Bulldog errors led to four unearned runs for the Tigers.
The Tigers took the lead with three runs in the third inning, aided by three Carl Junction misplays.
Richard Potter reached on an error to start the inning, moved to third base on a sacrifice and scored on Vincent Pyeatt's single. Beckner doubled to put runners at second and third, and both came home on errors.
Carl Junction (10-4, 1-1 COC) scored its run in the fourth when Carson Johnson doubled to left field and scored on Baker's single to center.
Republic added two runs in the fifth on Beckner's single, an error, a wild pitch that allowed one run to score and Jared Hughes' RBI triple.
Noah Southern, Kyler Perry and Brendyn Downs had the Bulldogs' other three hits.
The Bulldogs have a nonconference game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nevada.
