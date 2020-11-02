REPUBLIC, Mo. — After two halves of regulation, two overtime periods and 11 rounds of penalty kicks, 3-seed Republic came away with a 3-2 victory over 2-seed Carthage in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 12 boys soccer tournament at Republic High School.
Carthage’s season came to a close with an 18-5 record, while Republic (12-9) advanced to the district championship game to take on Nixa (14-9) on at 6 p.m. Wednesday
Top-seed Nixa punched its ticket to the district final by defeating 4-seed Joplin (8-14) 2-1 in two overtimes.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 12
NEOSHO, Mo. — Top-seed Neosho and 2-seed Webb City square off at 6 p.m. tonight in the district championship at Neosho High School after both teams claimed first-round wins on Saturday.
The Wildcats (17-1) shut out 4-seed Carl Junction 8-0 before Webb City (8-15) downed 3-seed McDonald County 5-2.
Neosho, riding a 14-game win streak, claimed a 4-0 win over Webb City in a regular-season meeting in late September.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4
AURORA, Mo. — A hat trick by Alejandro Garcia helped 2-seed Monett claim a 3-0 win over 3-seed Monday in the semifinals.
The Cubs (14-7) advance to the district championship to take on top-seed Rogersville (18-5), a 6-1 victor over 4-seed Aurora.
The championship kicks off at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eight different College Heights Christian soccer players scored as the 4-seeded Cougars overwhelmed 5-seed Richland for a 9-1 victory in the first round of the district tournament Monday at the Cooper Sports Complex.
The triumph advanced College Heights (4-9) to the semifinals to take on top-seed New Covenant Academy (13-4) at 2 p.m. today.
The winner between CHC and New Covenant Academy will advance to district championship on Thursday to play either 2-seed Laquey (12-8) or 3-seed Fair Grove (4-11-1).
