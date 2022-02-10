The Republic girls basketball team defeated Joplin 64-31 on Thursday night inside JHS's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Republic took a 38-13 lead at the break and never looked back in the Central Ozark Conference matchup.
Hope Schatz scored a game-high 24 points for the Tigers, while connecting from deep eight times. Missouri State commit Kaemyn Bekemeir tallied 20 points as well for Republic.
Ella Hafer contributed 14 points for Joplin (10-12, 1-5 COC). Brooke Nice added five points.
The Eagles play at Carl Junction at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
