WEBB CITY, Mo. — Republic coach Ryan Cornelsen admitted his team was in unfamiliar territory playing on a Saturday.
To play on a Saturday against Missouri's all-time leader in state championships in Webb City, the odds seemed overwhelmingly stacked against the Tigers.
“I laughed before the game, ‘Their players are thinking this feels like the state quarterfinals,’” Cornelsen said. “Our kids felt like it was youth football. We have never been in those kinds of games. That was the challenge we were up against with tradition and experience versus the team that is hungry.”
Republic, the team Webb City coach John Roderique labeled as “the hottest in the Central Ozark Conference” earlier this week, was not fazed by the big stage or a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter on the road.
In fact, the third-seeded Tigers rallied from a 21-7 hole and ended the game with 23 unanswered points en route to a 30-21 triumph over the second-seeded Cardinals in the Class 5 District 6 semifinals at Cardinal Stadium.
Republic, which has peaked at the opportune time with five straight wins, plays at top-seeded Carthage next Friday night for the district championship. The Tigers are 8-3 overall and have their first program victory over Webb City in 25 meetings.
“I felt like we had a good enough team to beat them,” Cornelsen said. “It’s just not easy to do that in Webb City. Our kids have been resilient all year. We had some bad things happen and then found ways to make plays in the end. I couldn’t be prouder of their discipline and staying with the assignment, staying with the plan, playing for the next play and waiting for something good to happen. They didn’t look back.”
The season-ending setback moved the Cardinals’ record to 6-4. Webb City’s incredible run of 22 consecutive district titles has officially been snapped.
Afterwards, Roderique described how the game epitomized the Cardinals season — full of injuries and constantly thrusting new players into varsity action.
“I told ‘em we loved them and we’re proud of them,” Roderique said. “What do you say? We just didn’t get it done today. That really starts with me as a head football coach not having them ready. We had a long two weeks of practice. You have to give Republic credit. They made plays — the two onside kicks were great calls.
"It certainly caught us off guard. I’m so proud of our guys. We lost a couple of guys and you look out there and we’ve got sophomores out in the secondary. It was one of those seasons where we had a lot of adversity and you battle through, battle through you keep thinking it will turn out alright. Sometimes it doesn’t.”
Just when Webb City took a seemingly comfy two-lead when Breckin Galardo punched in a 10-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, Republic never backed down.
Quarterback Wyatt Woods connected with wide receiver James Rexroat on a 53-yard TD pass to trim the deficit to 21-14 with 1:22 remaining in the third quarter. The Tigers then caught the Cardinals sleeping with an onside kick and recovered the ball at midfield.
That onside kick loomed large as Republic cashed in as Woods fired a 9-yard TD strike to receiver Gunner Ellison, tying the game at 21 with 11:11 left in the game.
“That is always part of what we do,” Cornelsen said. “We’ve done it before. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes you look like you know what you’re doing, sometimes you look crazy. If we feel like that presents itself and it’s good to run the onside, we’ll do that. That’s how it happened.”
On the next possession, Republic punter Drew Buchanan spotted Webb City deep into its territory with an excellent kick.
And the Tigers defense put the clamps down defensively as Webb City’s Aidan Alberty was swallowed up in the end zone for the safety, giving Republic a 23-21 lead with 9:47 to go.
The Tigers padded their lead to nine when Woods added a 4-yard TD run with 6:01 to play in the game. Republic milked the remainder of the clock to secure the win.
“We kept going and kept taking shots, playing aggressively,” Cornelsen said. “That’s how you get the momentum to turn.”
Webb City was rolling early in the first quarter. After forcing Republic to punt after it picked up two first downs, a 56-yard scamper from Galardo put the Cardinals at the goal line.
Galardo used big blocker Lucas Ott to power his way into the end zone from 1-yard out on second down, allowing the hosts to take an initial 6-0 lead after Trey Roets’ PAT attempt failed.
On the ensuing drive, the Tigers appeared they would once again come up empty until Woods found Rexroat in double coverage for a 46-yard completion on third-and-17.
Woods followed with a 1-yard TD keeper and Republic took a one-point advantage after a successful PAT with 3:41 to play in the first quarter.
Webb City answered the Tigers’ score with 8:36 to play in the second quarter when RB Omari Jackson found an opening in the middle of the offensive line, sprinting to the end zone for a 39-yard TD run.
That gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead after Cole Cavitt completed the 2-point conversion off a run.
Republic outgained Webb City 373-304. The Tigers netted 199 yards on the ground with 174 passing yards, while the Cardinals had 297 yards rushing with seven yards through the air.
Woods completed 8 of 19 passes with two TDs. He added 69 yards on the ground with two scores on 22 carries.
Rexroat finished with three catches for 111 yards. Connor Sandridge tallied 118 yards on the ground in 19 attempts.
Galardo led the Cardinals with 189 yards rushing with two TDs on 19 carries. Jackson ran the ball seven times for 69 yards and one score, while QB Landon Johnson racked up 40 yards on the ground in 10 carries.
“We didn’t play as well as we could have or what we are capable of, but you have to give those guys credit,” Roderique said. “We felt like we were doing well. You just have to be able to overcome things and that’s what we talked about. We all feel bad. If it didn’t hurt when you lose, it dang sure wouldn’t feel great when you win. That’s part of it. We didn’t have it today. Hats off to Republic. They have a good football team.”
