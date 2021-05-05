REPUBLIC, Mo. — Republic defeated Nixa 6-4 on Thursday afternoon to secure the Central Ozark Conference baseball championship.
The Tigers (16-6, 8-0 COC) had clinched a tie for the title last week and are now two games on the loss side ahead of Webb City and Joplin with one game remaining.
Conference games on Thursday match Republic at Webb City, Willard at Joplin, Ozark at Carthage, Nixa at Neosho and Branson at Carl Junction.
