The Missouri Southern women's basketball team is back in the big dance.
This marks the Lions' second consecutive trip to the NCAA Division II tournament. After receiving the No. 4 seed last year, they're seeded third in the Central Region this go 'round.
"Oh, its been tremendous," head coach Ronnie Ressel said of the success the last two years. "The confidence building on that, what our returning kids learned a year ago, how to compete, how to play, and that experience I think coming into this year was a huge advantage."
They meet sixth-seeded Augustana (South Dakota) at noon Friday for the Central-Region quarterfinal contest in Duluth, Minnesota, in Romano Gymnasium at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Vikings are 25-5 this year.
MSSU finished last season with a 24-7 record. While the last two games of the season were losses, it was a season to remember. The program was regular-season MIAA champions for the first time ever. It reached just the fourth MIAA championship game in history as well as the fourth NCAA Central Region tournament.
The Lions rattled off 17-consecutive wins during that campaign as well before falling to No. 5 in the nation, Fort Hays State.
This year, the team is sitting at 27-6 overall and has won its last six contests. Maybe the most impressive of all the victories have come in the three MIAA tournament games.
"In the conference tournament we came in and played some really good basketball on both ends of the floor," Ressel said. "By far our three best games of the year as far as offensively and defensively. The kids are putting it together at the right time."
The Lions have finished the year 15-2 after dropping four out of five games from Dec. 13 to Jan. 7. That was the only bump in the road for them this year.
MSSU was ranked inside the top 25 by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association in preseason polls. It stayed that way until the rough stretch in early January. Southern saw itself as high as No. 3 in the country in the Dec. 13 polls after an 11-0 start.
In the Dec. 20 polls, the Lions dropped to ninth after their first loss of the year. On Jan. 10, the WBCA dropped them from 11th (Jan. 3) to unranked after losing three games in a matter of a week.
Now, with its MIAA performance Missouri Southern has jumped from just receiving votes to the No. 18 team in all of Division II.
"It speaks to their character and what type of young ladies they are and the kind of effort they put in all year long," Ressel said.
He added that even though he knows they trust one another, this recent level of play could certainly give them a boost heading to the national tournament.
"The kids believe in each other and believe in themselves. They know they're a good team," Ressel said. "It does give them a confidence boost that they truly understand now, if we play with the effort and intensity that we need to play with, or are capable of playing with for 40 minutes, we're going to give ourselves a really good chance to win the basketball game."
The Lions have win streaks of 11, 9 and their current one of 6 this year. If they want to add a national championship to their MIAA championship, they'll have to extend this streak to 12.
Before becoming the head coach, Ressel was an assistant under Rhonda Hubbard for three years and then was named the interim head coach for one season.
He officially took the reins in March before the 2017-18 season began. Now, he has his alma mater competing as a top team within the conference and has taken them to the national tournament in consecutive seasons.
"Your ultimate goal is to win regular-season, conference-tournament championships and make the NCAA tournament," Ressel said. "If you're a coach and you're breathing, that's your expectations as a competitor. Honestly, it took a little longer than I would have liked."
He added that he's learned from all the coaches he spent time working under and that's helped him along the way, as has finding players and assistants who work well in the system and can be on the same page as him.
"We can talk X's and O's all we want but it comes down to the recruiting," Ressel said.
Part of his recruiting plan in 2017 was to find some size for the team. In 2023, he has players like Madi Stokes (6-foot-3), Hailey Grant (6-1) and Mira Khan (6-1) on the roster.
He also believes finding Division I talent is a key. Ressel thinks numerous players from his team had that opportunity had they chosen to go that way instead.
THE MATCHUP
MSSU comes into Friday's contest averaging 71.2 points per game and holds its opponents to just 58. Augustana scores 75.4 ppg and allows 61.7.
The Vikings beat MIAA teams Fort Hays State and Missouri Western to begin their season. They also split games with NCAA tournament team Minnesota-Duluth this year. Augustana dropped both contests with No. 5 in the Central Region, Minnesota State-Mankato.
Ressel noted that his team will have to use its speed and ability to attack the basket against the larger guards that the Vikings have. Rebound is something he knows his team will have to continue to do well to win.
Top scores for Augustana are Aislinn Duffy at 17 ppg, Lauren Sees at 15.1, and Michaela Jewett at 12.2.
The Lions are led on offense by Lacy Stokes with 16.6 ppg and Kryslyn Jones with 10.5.
