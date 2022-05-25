Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on just a couple of the many upcoming events this spring as we transitioned from the winter sports season to spring sports season and the many challenges we face in that shift with the unpredictable weather conditions.
The focus of this article will be the results of several major events hosted over the last few weeks in Joplin, including the NJCAA Division I Region 16 baseball tournament and the NJCAA Division II men’s golf national championship.
We all know about erratic weather patterns during this time of the year. As both events were multiple day tournaments being held at Joe Becker Stadium and Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, respectively, there were inevitable weather changes to the schedule.
These changes became necessary to get the best championship experience and opportunity for fair competition for the participants, coaches and fans.
Thank goodness for the professional conduct of the coaches, student-athletes, the NJCAA administration, the facility management (Parkwood Tournaments and Twin Hills Golf and Country Club), Freeman Health Systems Athletic Training staff and our Joplin Sports Authority staff allowing us the ability to adjust and host two excellent championship tournaments.
It is important to thank all the hard work of those groups and a special shout out to all the staff at Parkwood Tournaments, Joplin Parks and Recreation and the Twin Hills Country Club staff and the new General Manager, Lance Allen, as well as Shaun Buck, from the JSA staff on working in difficult situations.
We want to thank everyone, including our many sponsors, that made these events so memorable for the student-athletes, coaches and fans.
The Region 16 tournament saw all seven games, including the if-needed game, be played at Joe Becker Stadium. This year the top four seeds (Crowder College Roughriders, host Mineral Area College Cardinals, Jefferson College Vikings and St. Charles Community College Cougars) won their best-of-three series to advance to Joplin.
On day one, Crowder defeated St. Charles and Jefferson College upset the Cardinals. Friday saw the Cardinals survive the first elimination by defeating St. Charles, while Jefferson College dropped the winner’s bracket final to the Roughriders.
The Vikings then defeated Mineral Area to set up a rematch with Crowder on May 14. Game one saw a thriller as Jefferson and Crowder battled back and forth before the Vikings took a 12-11 lead in the top of the ninth on a solo home run by Matt Schark.
Crowder was unable to answer in the bottom of the ninth and the Vikings forced a game seven. In the winner-take-all game, the Roughriders got out to a quick start and never looked back as they beat Jefferson 7-1.
Crowder advanced to the South Central District Tournament in New Orleans, Louisiana hosted by Delgado Community College. There, the Roughriders opened the tournament 2-0 with victories on Friday over Eastern Oklahoma State (6-4) and host Delgado (5-3).
Last Saturday, the Dolphins came back to defeat Crowder 9-7 and set up yet another winner-take-all game for Crowder. The Roughriders won the Sunday matchup 9-1 to advance to their second straight JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Good luck to the Roughriders as they begin play May 29th at Sam Suplizio Field against sixth seed Central Arizona at 11 am. central time.
The NJCAA Division II men’s golf national championship was held at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. We at JSA cannot thank the membership and staff enough for all their hard work, early mornings and late nights after some mother nature interference to help pull off a remarkable event.
South Mountain (Arizona) Community College won the team title for the eighth time with a four-round total of 1,183 (31-over). Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Tyler (Texas) Junior College finished in a tie for second at 50-over (1,202), but MGCCC Bulldogs won the playoff to take home the second-place trophy.
South Mountain sophomore Cecil Belisle (Kansas signee) completed the back-to-back individual championship sweep with an even par 288 over the four rounds.
In all, we saw 127 golfers and their coaches representing 40 NJCAA schools from Arizona to Michigan to Tennessee and every state in-between visit Joplin from May 15-20.
Full results and photos can be found at https://www.njcaa.org/ championships/landing/index.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.