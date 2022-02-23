Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mainly cloudy this evening, then a light mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy this evening, then a light mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.