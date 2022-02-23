Last edition, we focused on some upcoming events in the next couple of weeks and some information regarding JSA board structure.
In this edition, we will be covering some of the many events that have occurred this last week and the very captivating upcoming events the next few weeks.
If you happened to be around town this last weekend, you undoubtedly noticed the large number of teams and fans in town for three major events either sponsored or hosted by the Joplin Sports Authority.
The first event that occurred was the Missouri Christian Schools Athletics Association (MCSAA) Winter Championship that just entered its 25th season in Joplin.
As always, we were excited to have teams in from all around the state of Missouri and surrounding areas for their boys and girls basketball championships. Thirty-seven schools from Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois were represented in the 2022 MCSAA Basketball Championships and five schools competed for the MCSAA Cheer Championships.
A special shout out to Elevate the Game, Joplin Schools, Missouri Southern State, The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, The Flip Shop and the Carthage YMCA for assisting with the facilities for the teams.
The weekend also featured 12 NAIA baseball teams from around the country to play in Joplin. A thank you to baseball coach and athletic director, Brady McKillip, from Graceland University, for helping put the teams together.
The final event of the weekend included the MIAA/GLVC Crossover baseball tournament hosted by MSSU. This cross-over tournament included the teams from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) of Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western State and MSSU competing against the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) teams of Truman State, Quincy University and University of Illinois-Springfield.
Upcoming Events
We have a multitude of sporting events coming up in the next few weeks. First is the Midwest Cheer and Dance Association (MCDA) Cheer and Dance Championships this weekend. This is a rescheduled event from the first weekend of February that was postponed due to winter weather.
It’s always a great event and competition.
Next up is the Association of Christian College Athletics (ACCA) Basketball National Championships hosted by Ozark Christian College. We want to recognize the great year both the OCC men’s and women’s basketball teams are having. They are fun to watch and two of our local teams.
The OCC WBB team is currently ranked third in the nation, so we are looking forward to great local support and wish them the best in the playoffs.
The following week will include the National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) Division II Basketball Championships, again hosted by OCC. Go out and support our local teams.
We would be remiss if we didn’t also wish MSSU good luck next week in the MIAA championships hosted in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium. Both men’s and women’s teams are having a great year which we hope culminates in a conference championship and a berth to the NCAA Regionals.
This year, the MSSU women’s team is really one for the record books. What a great season.
Thanks again for the support of the local businesses and communities for making JSA and the Joplin area such a wonderful place to work and live.
