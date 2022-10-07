Luciano Reyes of Joplin boys soccer and Emree Cameron of Nevada girls golf have been named the Globe's prep athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 1.
LUCIANO REYES
With less than a minute remaining in the match last Tuesday against Webb City, Reyes scored his second goal of the game to put the Eagles on top for good 4-3.
Reyes had scored during the first half to help his team into a good spot before ultimately seeing that lead evaporate.
“He’s always a part of any of our successful attacks and against Webb (City) he was the one who finished it,” Joplin head coach Josh Thompson said.
On Thursday, Joplin met Pittsburg. Reyes added a goal in that match as he helped his team to a 4-1 win and a 2-0 week. Reyes totaled three goals in the two matches the Eagles played that week.
“The offense was working as a whole. Luci (Reyes) is a guy that brings his teammates in on every attack,” Thompson said. “He finds ways to get others involved and he’s someone we can run the offense through.”
Thompson added that Reyes' dynamic ability is a difference maker along with his ability to bring the team together and keep everyone on the same page.
“He’s a pretty dynamic guy,” Thompson said. “We can do a lot with him. He does a good job of pressing other team’s defense, stopping their attacks and then getting ours started.”
EMREE CAMERON
Nevada head coach Brian Leonard mentioned setting up some small matches just before postseason play intentionally to help the girls relax a little.
It must have worked because in a final home tune-up before conference and districts, Cameron shot a 31 through nine holes for a 5-under par.
“She was throwing darts into the greens and she was making some putts,” Leonard said. “Right now, her long game is probably second-to-none around the state.”
Coach Leonard added that he’s also seen the most growth in the sophomore’s long game this year, mentioning that she’s added some distance to her shots off the tee.
He sees the long game being beneficial to her performance this past week by getting her closer to the green. Especially on par-5 holes where she can be “on the green in two and be putting for eagle or two-putt for birdie” Leonard noted.
Cameron has now qualified for the state tournament after competing in conference and district this week.
The state tournament will be played on Oct. 17-18. She has also won her fifth tournament following her district championship win on Thursday. Other events that Cameron placed first in were at Joplin, Bolivar, Carthage and Nevada's home tournament.
“She knows what she has to do going into the state tournament,” Leonard said. “She’s still trying to get those wedges dialed in. If she’s on point with her wedges she’s going to be able to stick those (shots) in there anywhere within five feet or less. She still has to make the putts and she’s been rolling putts pretty good recently, too, so that helps a lot.”
