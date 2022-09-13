WILLARD, Mo. — The Joplin boys soccer team defeated Willard 7-3 in Central Ozark Conference action Tuesday night on the road.
Joplin improved to 4-1 and 2-1 in COC play.
The Eagles' senior Justin Kilafwa slid one in the side door during the first minute of play to start the scoring onslaught. A perfectly timed pass across the field by Ely Montanez set up Kilafwa's early goal.
Senior Luciano Reyes found the back of the net for his first of four goals in the 38th minute, which put Joplin on top 2-0. Willard senior midfielder Carter Lilleskau dropped one in from about 25 yards away to cut the lead in half.
Joplin senior Luis Alvarado answered a few minutes later with a goal of his own with just over 18 minutes remaining in the half as the Eagles took a 3-1 lead.
Joplin continued to put pressure on the Willard defense for most of the evening.
Until the 14:58 mark in the first half.
All-state senior forward Caleb Kuchta clawed the Tigers back into it, dropping a high floater just over the keeper’s reach to get Willard to within one. He had another chance just before half to tie the score on a free kick just outside the box, but a diving deflection by senior goalkeeper Andrew Jordan preserved the 3-2 lead and the momentum heading into intermission.
The second half saw both teams trade shots on goal, but neither were able to capitalize. With just over 30 minutes remaining and Joplin clinging to one, Reyes struck again and again and again, garnering a second half hat trick.
Reyes' goals lengthened the Eagles lead to 6-2 with just under 20 minutes to play and proved to be insurmountable.
Kuchta, who set Willard's single-season record for goals last year, added another one on a penalty kick with 17:06 to play. But that’s the closest the Tigers got the rest of the way.
Joplin sophomore Adam Montanez completed the scoring with a goal of his own with just under a minute to play.
The Eagles are coming off a 2-1 showing in the Parkview Tournament while tying for the bracket championship with Webb City and Liberty North.
Joplin hosts Monett on Thursday.
