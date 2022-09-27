WEBB CITY, Mo. — Luciano Reyes came up big when it mattered the most.
Off a cross from teammate Luis Alvarado, Reyes netted a golden goal as the Joplin Eagles defeated Central Ozark Conference rival Webb City 4-3 Tuesday evening at Cardinal Stadium.
Joplin improved to 9-4, while Webb City slipped to 4-7.
The goal was Reyes' second of the night. Carlos Palma added two goals for the Eagles.
Adam Montanez, Ely Montanez and Luis Alvarado contributed assists apiece for Joplin as well.
The Eagles play host to Carthage next Tuesday.
