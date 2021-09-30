Luciano Reyes netter a pair of goals and dished out an assist to help the Joplin soccer team claim a convincing 5-0 win over Pittsburg on Thursday night at Joplin High School.
The triumph lifted the Eagles to 11-3 on the season.
Reyes’ assist resulted in the first goal of the game as Gabe DeLeon found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute. Reyes then scored back-to-back goals — one off an assist by Gray Cravens in the 16th minute and another on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute — to put Joplin up 3-0 before halftime.
Andrew Taylor got in on the scoring for Joplin with a goal assisted by Carlos Palma in the 63rd minute. Then 10 minutes later, Palma logged a goal off an assist by Duncan Fogarty to bring the game to its final score.
Joplin finished with a 9-5 advantage in shots.
The Eagles play host to Nixa on Tuesday.
Webb City softball tops RepublicWEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team jumped out to an early 4-0 lead en route to a 6-2 home win over Republic on Thursday.
The Cardinals (12-9, 5-3 COC) outhit Republic 7-2 in the game and plated one run in the second inning, three runs in the third and two runs in the sixth. Republic got on the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Kaylyn Gilbert paced Webb City at the plate with two hits in four plate appearances. Peyton Hawkins doubled and drove in two runs, while Ripley Shanks had a single and two RBI.
Hawkins earned the win in the circle after tossing 6 1/3 innings, limiting Republic to two earned runs and two hits while striking out a pair. Laney Taylor entered in the seventh and struck out the first two batters she faced to bring the game to a close.
The Cardinals plays in the Springfield Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Joplin volleyball falls to NixaThe Joplin volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Nixa on Thursday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Nixa (15-1, 5-0 COC) won by individual set scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-12.
The Eagles (7-6, 1-3 COC) were led by Emma Floyd with seven kills. Kaya Cooper had 10 assists while Jayla Hunter and Abby Edwards each had six digs.
Joplin competes in the Neosho Invitational on Saturday.
Cougars sweep Cavaliers
Behind a combined 31 kills from Lauren Ukena and Addie Lawrence, the College Heights volleyball dispatched Thomas Jefferson 3-0 on Thursday night at home.
The Cougars (11-5-1) defeated the Cavaliers by scores of 25-8, 25-6 and 25-20.
Ukena led College Heights with 19 kills, while Lawrence had 12. Maddy Colin handed out 36 assists.
Lindsay Griesemer paced the defense with 18 digs, and Ava Masena had six aces.
College Heights plays at Verona at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Verona outlasts McAuley
The McAuley Catholic volleyball team suffered a 3-2 setback to Verona on Thursday at McAuley High School.
The Warriors (6-12-1, 0-3 Ozark 7) won the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-17, but the Wildcats took the final three (25-17, 25-22, 15-12) to claim the victory.
Leading McAuley was Lily Black with 12 kills. Jo Jo Wheeler collected a whopping 64 digs, while Kayleigh Teeter had five aces and Avery Gardner handed out 13 assists.
McAuley hosts Golden City at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Cardinals down BransonWEBB CITY, Mo. — Kearston Galardo and Kate Brownfield had a combined 25 kills to aid the Webb City volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Branson on Thursday night at the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals (11-3) picked up a 25-11 win in the opening set before Branson tied the match with a 26-14 triumph in the second set. From there, Webb City closed the door with back-to-back set victories of 25-18.
Aubree Lassiter added eight kills and three aces for Webb City, while Kenzie Storm had five kills and three blocks. Kyah Sanborn logged 32 assists.
Webb City plays at Carl Junction on Tuesday.
Willard defeats CJCARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In a rematch of the Class 4 state sectional round matchup from last season, the Willard volleyball team downed Carl Junction 3-1 on Thursday night at Carl Junction High School.
Both teams split the opening two sets, but the Tigers (16-3-1, 3-1 COC) claimed the final two (25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23) to secure the victory.
Destiny Buerge paced the Bulldogs with 16 kills, while Karissa Chase had 12. Jessa Hylton, Kylie Scott and Maggie Brown chipped in 10 kills apiece.
But perhaps the story of the night for Carl Junction (17-5, 3-1 COC) was once again the performance of Arkansas commit Logan Jones. The junior setter handed out a school-record 59 assists.
The old record was held by Jones previously with 54.
Carl Junction hosts Webb City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.