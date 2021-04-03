The new leader of Seneca athletics has big shoes to fill, but Rich Adkins just wants to carry on the tradition like those before him.
“It’s one of those deals you know there’s no way you can truly replace someone like him,” Adkins said. “What he has done for the athletic programs down at Seneca and part of the winning tradition in football has been awesome. Knowing that you can’t ever replace him, but from talking to him, he just wants to keep the TPC alive, the tradition, pride and class at Seneca. That’s why I’m going to do my best when I get down there.”
Adkins was hired as Seneca’s next athletics director, approved by the school board last Wednesday night. Adkins replaces longtime Seneca sports figure Tom Hodge, who has decided to retire after being connected to Indians' athletics as a player, coach, parent or athletics director almost every year since 1961.
“It was just time,” Hodge said. “I have been semi-retired for a while. The position probably needs to be a full-time position ... somebody with better computer skills. It’s hard because it’s been my identity for so long, but it was just time.”
Adkins has spent the last three seasons as the head football coach at Hollister. He was at Mountain Grove in the same position for two years before that and returns to the Four-States full-time for the first time since 2016.
Previously, Adkins spent three years as the football coach at Jasper, where he compiled a 32-12 record. He led the Eagles to the Spring River Valley Conference championship in 2013 and 2014 and was named the 2013 Spring River Valley Coach of the Year.
Adkins played football at Webb City High School, and he was an assistant in football and basketball at his alma mater.
“I’m excited to get back from being originally from Webb City and that area,” Adkins said. “I have a lot of friends and family around there. It’s good to be back. I have been gone from the area for about five years. I’m ready to bring my family right back over there. Seneca is a great place to do it. I’m close with Ryan McFarland, who is down at Seneca. We stay in touch all the time. I knew he was leaving, but we visited about some things. I have wanted to get into that arena of athletics for a while.”
Adkins said he has enjoyed his time coaching football over the years, but the opportunity at Seneca was too good to pass up.
"I think Seneca was a no-brainer for me to go down there and try and be a part of the tradition Seneca has and all the athletics and activities,” he added. “It was a tough decision giving up coaching, but I feel like here at Hollister, we did a lot of good things. The program is ready to be successful. I feel like we are leaving the program in a good spot.”
Hodge was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in October 2016. He is referred to as the face of Seneca football, helping the Indians reach the state championship game six times in a career that included state titles in 1987 (Class 2) and 1995 (Class 3) when he was head coach.
Hodge compiled a 161-38 record in 17 seasons as Seneca’s coach from 1981-1987 and 1989-98. The coach said he would like to remain involved with the athletic program in some capacity, but for now he’s weighing his options.
“Seneca has been awfully good to me as an athlete, a coach and a parent,” Hodge said. “It has been a good place to raise kids and live. Football is part of it, but it’s not the whole thing.
"I think Rich is good for the job. People need to be a little bit patient because there’s a learning curve because it’s not an easy job. I think he’s a good man, and he will treat kids right, treat coaches right. That’s the main thing.”
Adkins said he’s looking forward to getting to know all the coaches and sponsors at Seneca. He’s also glad he has a great resource like Hodge.
“He’s a great man,” Adkins said. “I will probably lean on him heavily at times, but I'm really excited to get down there and be part of the tradition Seneca has.”
