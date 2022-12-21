Whether you like stories of redemption or prefer off-field breaking news, you can’t miss when reviewing some of the top sports stories of 2022.
The leader in redemptive reports can be easily recognized through one man’s name: Dusty Baker.
Baker, who earned his first World Series ring as a player 41 years ago, slipped another one on his finger this year, but this time as a manager.
Baker guided the Houston Astros to a World Series victory over Philadelphia. He won the Fall Classic as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981.
Before this year, Baker had missed two other opportunities to win the Series as a manager and was heralded as the winningest manager without a Series crown.
From an individual to a team, the Golden State Warriors showed they could qualify for redemptive greatness in regaining the NBA title.
The Warriors won their fourth NBA championship after a four-year absence.
When it comes to sports news off the field, Brittney Griner and Dan Snyder rank at the top of the list.
Griner, a WNBA superstar, became a sensation not only in international sports, but also in political news as the United States worked to free her from imprisonment.
After being arrested on drug charges, Griner spent 10 months in a Russian jail before being released. A deal was worked out this month for her to be swapped for a Russian prisoner in America.
Then, there is the tale of Phoenix Suns’ owner Robert Sarver, who seemed to make news for all the wrong reasons.
The NBA found Sarver way out of line when it came to workplace misconduct. Such things as racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees left him with a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine.
Although, not fitting in redemptive or off-field formats, there was much to note in other areas.
For instance, Aaron Judge took the baseball spotlight in a big way by breaking the American League record for home runs with 62.
When it came to golf, tennis and auto racing, young guys moved onto the scene.
A remarkable feat took place on the PGA Tour. This year marked the first time that all four majors were won by players under 30 in the same year.
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters, Justin Thomas the PGA Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick the U.S. Open and Cameron Smith the British Open.
On the professional tennis circuit, a Spanish teenager, Carlos Alcaraz, 19, was the youngest champion among the four Grand Slam winners. Alcaraz won the U.S. Open.
Iga Swiatek, 21, of Poland proved that youth is no obstacle by winning the women’s title in two Grand Slams.
A rookie, Austin Cindric, won the Daytona 500, while Marcus Ericsson became the second Swedish driver to win the Indianapolis 500, taking the checkered flag among some of the biggest names in North American auto racing.
In the world of college basketball, Kansas re-established itself as one of the best ever to hit the hardwoods, defeating North Carolina for its fourth NCAA men’s national championship. By the way, the Jayhawks captured the title by recording the biggest comeback in national championship history, rallying from a 16-point deficit.
No other NCAA women’s basketball team has been able to accomplish what South Carolina did this year. The Gamecocks handed Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma his first loss in a dozen national championship games.
In the world of hockey, Colorado wanted to remind us that even though they may have been down they have not been out. The Avalanche won its first Stanley Cup since 2001, knocking off the reigning champ, Tampa Bay.
Not to be outdone, the Los Angeles Rams went back even further in winning their first Super Bowl since 2000. The Rams edged Cincinnati 23-20, becoming the second straight team to win the coveted trophy at their home stadium after Tampa Bay did it the year before. By the way, the 2000 Super Bowl win was when the Rams’ franchise was in St. Louis.
Georgia pulled off a similar feat in college football by upending Alabama for its first national championship in over four decades.
