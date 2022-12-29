My most vivid and cherished memories of basketball go back to the seventh grade.
These recollections have nothing to do with the comparison of skills and athletic abilities to those of today because today’s basketball players are not only in better shape but, also, have much better training routines to keep them that way.
No, I am talking about old-school values that play a part — or should play a part — in the conduct and actions of players, as well as coaches.
You might question how authentic these memories might be considering they come from the old-school era. However, is that really so bad?
My early days of basketball were a time when manners on court were as important as manners off court.
Technical fouls in the old days were more a matter of minor offenses, such as the coach stepping onto the court from the bench or players not having their jerseys tucked in during a game.
Technical fouls on the hardwoods today can be called for much more dire, if not dangerous, actions, such as shoving an opposing player as he goes in for a layup, swearing at an official or even coming to blows with another player because he is guarding too closely.
Just as today, tempers often raged but were handled in a reasonable and safe manner. There was no striking or pushing around another player who might have gotten under your skin.There were no derogatory phrases fired aimlessly at opposing players. However, I might add that even in the 1960s the NBA was the exception to that rule at times.
Dissatisfaction with calls was more often than not discussed among fellow players or coaches, not in a one-on-one, face-to-face confrontation with the officials making the calls.
NBA professionals should be held to a high standard, respecting their obligations as role models. However, many play like adolescents with tempers flaring out of control more than I would like to see.
So is it that NBA stars often disregard setting an example for younger players getting into the game or is it something else?
I submit that it may be a number of reasons for the increased unruly behavior whether in the NBA or by players from junior high school through college.
Instead of going through a home life that encourages proper behavior and strong values, youngsters may be getting little, if any, encouragement at home with both parents’ trying to hold down jobs and not having the time to spend with them, let alone inspire them to do what is right and respectful.
This is not to say that there are no players or coaches today who don’t conduct themselves properly but they do seem to be dwindling in numbers.
My appreciation and respect go out to all those who put their best efforts forward toward good sportsmanship. And, to those who struggle to maintain good demeanor, keep working on it.
The values you maintain on the field of athletic endeavor may well follow you and shape the rest of your life. Now that’s a sobering thought.
